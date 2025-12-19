Two Arsenal changes "nailed on" for Everton Premier League clash as Martin Zubimendi prediction made

By Ben Knapton | 19 Dec 2025 15:25 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 15:25

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should make two "nailed on" changes for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Charles Watts has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Gunners head to Merseyside with a near-identical squad from last weekend's nervy 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, barring the newly-injured Ben White, who is expected to spend a few weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus were arguably the only two outfielders who did themselves any justice in the clash with the 20th-placed Old Gold, and the former may even be hopeful of displacing the ineffective Viktor Gyokeres in the starting lineup.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli's places are also at risk following their underwhelming displays last time out, and Watts is confident that Arteta will recall Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard for the fixture with the Toffees.

"I think Trossard's nailed on to start - I'd be absolutely stunned if Trossard didn't start," Watts said. "He looked very, very bright again when he came on [against Wolves]. Gyokeres’s best period in the game was when Trossard came on as well – there seemed to be a bit more of an understanding there in terms of the runs and quick balls over the top to find him.

"I think Odegaard will certainly come back into the side in place of Eze. We'll wait and see what he does defensively with the options that he has, but Trossard and Odegaard certainly nailed on to come back into the side. I'd be very surprised if that doesn't happen."

Watts was also asked about the prospect of Martin Zubimendi being rested after back-to-back starts against Wolves and Club Brugge; the Spaniard was forced to reprise his role against the latter due to an injury to Jurrien Timber.

Everton vs. Arsenal: Could Mikel Arteta rest Martin Zubimendi?

Zubimendi has played the most minutes out of any Arsenal outfielder this season with 1,757, but Watts does not expect him to be dropped for the weekend, especially as Christian Norgaard could potentially line up in a shock new role.

Quizzed on a rest for Zubimendi, Watts replied: "Definitely for Palace in the EFL Cup, not for this one. He's had a week off to prepare – I think he'll be absolutely fine. I

"I'd be stunned if Zubimendi doesn't play; I thought there was maybe a possibility of him getting a rest against Wolves because he was probably earmarked for a rest against Brugge.

"That didn't happen because of the injuries, Norgaard having to drop into the defence. But after a couple of days off and a full week’s worth of training, I think he'll be nailed on to start and then probably given a bit of a rest in the cup."

White is one of five absentees for Arsenal alongside Max Dowman, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Cristhian Mosquera, but Everton have also been depleted by recent injuries and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Key attacker Iliman Ndiaye and experienced midfielder Idrissa Gueye are both representing Senegal at the AFCON, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been ruled out with the hamstring injury he sustained in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Chelsea.

Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish also suffered a scare in the same game, but the ex-Aston Villa man has been given the green light to face Arsenal by David Moyes and will aim to build on an impressive set of statistics.

Everton vs. Arsenal: Stunning Jack Grealish stats analysed before Premier League battle

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Only five players have registered more shot-creating actions than Grealish (58) in the 2025-26 Premier League, and he sits second in the list for progressive carries with 75, only behind Jeremy Doku's 101.

Grealish has also won more fouls (45) than any other player in the current Premier League campaign, but Watts has nevertheless insisted that Arsenal must capitalise on the good fortune of Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall's absences.

"He’ll want to do Manchester City a favour," Watts said of Grealish. "There was a mention after Chelsea that he might be a bit of an injury doubt, but he'll be up for it.

"He knows he's got to perform if he wants to get himself into the England squad, so it's a good opportunity for him to do that against the league leaders. It's going to be a tough game, no doubt about it. Dewsbury-Hall is a blow for them - I take full credit for that because I transferred him into my FPL team at the weekend!

"Ndiaye going off to AFCON as well is a big loss for them because he's a hugely talented player. They’re maybe not going to be at their best attacking-wise, which is a bit fortunate for Arsenal, but they've got to go there and take advantage of that."

Arsenal come into the weekend two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but the Sky Blues will rise to the summit if they get the better of West Ham United in their Saturday 3pm kickoff.

