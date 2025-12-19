Nottingham Forest transfer news: Arnaud Kalimuendo 'shortlisted' as winter target by French club

By Darren Plant | 19 Dec 2025 15:14 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 15:14

Nottingham Forest may reportedly receive January interest in Arnaud Kalimuendo.

During the summer transfer window, Forest spent in the region of £25m to secure a deal for the Rennes forward.

After netting 17 times in 33 Ligue 1 matches during 2024-25, the feeling was that Kalimuendo would make an impact in English football.

Instead, the 23-year-old is effectively third choice behind Igor Jesus and Chris Wood, featuring for just 81 minutes in the Premier League.

Although important goals have been scored against Malmo and FC Utrecht, only injuries will see Kalimuendo earn more action on the domestic front.

© Imago

French club to target Kalimuendo deal?

According to Get Football News France, Paris FC are contemplating whether to make an approach for the player at the turn of the year.

The ambitious newly-promoted club have allegedly included Kalimuendo on a shortlist along with Bayer Leverkusen's Martin Terrier and Marseille's Elye Wahi.

Paris FC's priority is said to be a loan agreement for one of those three players, although it is explained that a permanent transfer is not out of the question.

There is no indication who is their preferred option with each of the trio represents a step up in quality on what they already have in their squad.

As it stands, Paris FC sit in 14th position in the Ligue 1 table, largely helped by playmaker Ilan Kebbal contributing six goals and four assists.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Would Forest consider Kalimuendo exit?

With Kalimuendo just a 10th of the way through a five-year contract, Forest do not exactly have to rush into any decision.

That said, they are unlikely to consider a loan exit unless there is the possibility to recoup what they spent earlier this year.

Forest have ambitions to win this year's Europa League and Kalimuendo will earn regular starts in that competition should he stay at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, he will realistically only entertain a return to his homeland for a club competing in Europe.