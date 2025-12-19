Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 12:38 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 13:28

The final Premier League match before Christmas will take place at Craven Cottage on Monday night, with Fulham welcoming Nottingham Forest.

The Cottagers are 14th in the Premier League table, six points off the top five, while Forest are 16th in the division, two points behind their opponents here.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Fulham vs. Forest kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Fulham vs. Forest being played?

The match will take place at Fulham's home stadium, Craven Cottage.

Fulham recorded a 2-1 win over Forest in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign, and they are unbeaten against the Reds on home soil since April 2022.

Marco Silva's side have a record of four wins, one draw and three defeats from their eight home Premier League matches during the 2025-26 season.

How to watch Fulham vs. Forest in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Craven Cottage will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Fulham vs. Forest: What's the story?

It has been a bizarre Premier League campaign to date, with many teams underperforming, and the fact that Fulham are only six points off the top five at this stage is incredible, as Silva's side have lost eight of their 16 league matches this term.

Forest's improvement under Sean Dyche has been incredible, with the Reds boasting a record of seven wins, two draws and three defeats since the change of manager at the end of October.

Fulham will enter this match off the back of the disappointment of a last-gasp defeat to Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, but they did beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League last time out.

Forest, meanwhile, have now won three of their last four matches, including a standout 3-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last time out.

Both teams will have a degree of confidence entering what is shaping up to be a very interesting battle in the English capital.