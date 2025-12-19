Preview: Celtic vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Dec 2025 15:09

Celtic will strive to end their miserable four-game losing run when they take welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Bhoys have lost all of their four matches under new manager Wilfried Nancy, while the Dons are unbeaten in their last seven Scottish Premiership matches.

Match preview

Celtic's 2025-26 campaign has been defined by inconsistency and turbulence, featuring managerial resignations, fan protests and several lacklustre and disappointing results.

Following an underwhelming summer transfer window, fans started to protest against the board due to a disagreement with how they are running the club, while manager Brendan Rodgers even voiced his frustrations at the lack of backing in the market.

While initial results were largely positive - with the exception of disastrously failing to qualify for the Champions League - performances were often uninspiring, and the results soon started to take a turn for the worse.

The Bhoys recorded only two wins in a seven game spell through September and October, including back-to-back defeats in the Scottish Premiership to leave Celtic eight points behind league-leading Hearts, leading to Rodgers handing in his resignation.

However, the swift appointment of Martin O'Neill appeared to immediately turn Celtic's fortunes around, with the legendary boss winning seven of his eight games at the helm - including securing their place in the Scottish League Cup final and guiding the Bhoys back level on points with Hearts.

Nancy was eventually appointed as the new permanent boss at Celtic Park, but after just four games at the helm, the manager is already battling to keep his role at the club.

Nancy has experienced a record-low start to his tenure as Celtic manager, suffering four defeats in his first four games at the helm, including an unacceptable 3-1 Scottish League Cup final loss to St Mirren, while already falling six points behind Hearts in the title race.

As a result, Nancy's position is already under immense pressure, leaving the manager desperate to halt the disastrous losing streak and secure a much-needed victory.

Celtic will face, however, another tough test on Sunday afternoon, set to host an in-form Aberdeen to Paradise.

Aberdeen, after a challenging start to the 2025-26 campaign, have now remained unbeaten in their last seven Scottish Premiership fixtures, although they have suffered two Conference League defeats during that time.

That marks a significant improvement on a miserable start to the campaign in which Jimmy Thelin's men won only one of their opening 11 matches across all competitions, including failing to secure a triumph in their first six league fixtures.

However, their recent upturn in form has seen Thelin's team quickly climb the Scottish Premiership standings to sixth place, leading seventh-placed Falkirk by three points while also boasting a game in hand.

Now trailing fourth-placed Motherwell by only three points, with a game advantage over the Steelmen, claiming another three points and moving up the table will be Aberdeen's task heading into this encounter.

However, the Dons have struggled in recent visits to Celtic Park, failing to win any of their last 12 matches at the Bhoys' home ground in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

L L W W W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

L L L L W W

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

W W D W W D

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L W L W D W

Team News

Celtic will be without Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi for this match due to injury issues.

Sebastian Tounekti and Michel-Ange Balikwisha are both also unavailable due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After the miserable 2-1 defeat to Dundee United in midweek, Nancy is expected to make numerous changes to his starting 11, meaning the likes of Arne Engels, James Forrest and Liam Scales could start.

Meanwhile, Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers are anticipated to be the only forced absentees from Thelin's matchday squad.

Despite their impressive unbeaten run in the league, a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Sparta Prague midweek may mean Thelin opts to make changes to his side to start against Celtic.

Marko Lazetic, Nicky Devlin and Ante Palaversa could be among the changes that the manager makes to his starting team, with Kevin Nisbet, Dante Polvara and Alfie Dorrington all potentially dropping out of the starting 11.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales; Nygren, McGregor, Engels, Tierney; Forrest, Kenny, Maeda

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Lobban, Aouchiche, Palaversa, Shinnie; Clarkson, Karlsson; Lazetic

We say: Celtic 2-1 Aberdeen

Aberdeen may be unbeaten in their last seven league matches, while Celtic have lost all of their last four games, but the Bhoys have a formidable record at their home ground against the Dons.

Alongside the Bhoys' added motivation to finally end their miserable run of results under new manager Nancy, we believe Celtic will produce a significantly improved performance and record a much-needed victory.

