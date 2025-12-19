Team News: Team News: Bournemouth vs Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By Byron David | 19 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 15:00

Bournemouth are aiming to find their first league win after a seven-match winless streak, and what better way to do it than by facing a newly-promoted side in Burnley.

The visitors have been in poor form and will be missing some crucial players ahead of a game that could see them lose ground towards safety.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Bournemouth

Out: Tyler Adams (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle), Ben Doak (hamstring), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee)

Doubtful: Ryan Christie (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Scott; Jimenez, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Burnley

Out: Axel Tuanzebe, Lyle Foster, Hannibal Mejbri (all international duty), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (groin)

Doubtful: Bashir Humphreys (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Sonne, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Anthony, Bruun Larsen, Flemming