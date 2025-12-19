Team News: Wolves vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 17:35

Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to end their winless run when they face Brentford at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

The Old Gold suffered a painful 2-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend, while the Bees wee beaten 2-0 by Man City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WOLVES

Out: Yerson Mosquera (suspended), Emmanuel Agbadou (AFCON), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Leon Chiwome (knee), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Hugo Bueno (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Doherty, Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Gomes, Krejci, Andre, Wolfe; Arokodare, Hwang

BRENTFORD

Out: Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON), Josh Dasilva (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (knock)

Doubtful: Igor Thiago (knock), Jordan Henderson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Schade, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago