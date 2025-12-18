Brentford lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 19:35 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 01:06

Brentford could be without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho (all knee) and Reiss Nelson (knock) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Burkina Faso and Nigeria respectively.

Brentford has to cope without top scorer Igor Thiago and key midfielder Jordan Henderson for Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, with knocks preventing both players from taking part at the Etihad Stadium.

Head coach Keith Andrews has revealed that both Thiago and Henderson are “not far off” and a late call is set to be made on their availability this weekend.

The Bees will hope to have Thiago leading the line, but Kevin Schade is capable of starting as the central striker once again if needed, with Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter potentially providing support in the final third.

Andrews will consider sticking with a 5-3-2 formation, but even if he reverts to a back four, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmolyuk are all strong contenders to retain their starting spots in centre-midfield.

Aaron Hickey will battle with Rico Henry for a start a left-back or left wing-back, while Michael Kayode should continue on the opposite side as Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg, Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock all battle for starts at centre-back.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Schade, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

