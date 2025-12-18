Wolves lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 19:35 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 01:11

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without at least six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Molineux.

After scoring a painful stoppage-time own goal in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, Yerson Mosquera was shown his fifth yellow card of the season and the defender will now serve a one-match suspension.

Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Daniel Bentley (ankle) are also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injury.

Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci are the most likely candidates to replace Mosquera and either could join Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes in the back three. Matt Doherty is another option who could begin as a right-sided centre-back, which would allow Jackson Tchatchoua to start at right wing-back.

David Moller Wolfe could continue on the opposite flank as Hugo Bueno has recently been nursing a minor back problem, while ever-present duo Joao Gomes and Andre should retain their starting spots in midfield, potentially alongside Krejci if he is not starting in defence.

No Wolves player has scored more goals in all competitions this season than Tolu Arokodare (three), with his equaliser against Arsenal last time out his first Premier League goal since his summer arrival. The Nigerian will push Jorgen Strand Larsen from a start up front alongside Hwang Hee-chan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Bueno, Agbadou, Toti; Doherty, Gomes, Krejci, Andre, Wolfe; Arokodare, Hwang

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this contest