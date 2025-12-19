Preview: Gil Vicente vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 19 Dec 2025 00:10

Gil Vicente aim to get back to winning ways as they welcome Rio Ave to the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos for round 15 of the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

A four-game winless run (D3, L1) leaves the Roosters at risk of dropping out of the top four in the Portuguese top-flight standings, while the visitors from Vila do Conde saw their three-game unbeaten streak (W1, D2) come to an end last weekend.

Match preview

Clinging to fourth by virtue of a favourable head-to-head record over Braga, Gil could lose their place before a ball is kicked this weekend, with the Archbishops opening matchday 15 away at Estoril Praia.

The Roosters’s precarious situation is driven by the contrast with the fifth-placed side, who have won each of their last four matches, at a time when failing to turn stalemates into victories has become the norm for the Barcelos outfit.

After winning six of their previous seven league matches (L1), Gil have since drawn with AVS (1-1), lost 1-0 to Tondela, played out a goalless draw at Vitoria de Guimaraes and again shared the spoils in a 1-1 result at Casa Pia last weekend.

That run suggests lapses are beginning to creep into Cesar Peixoto’s pragmatic approach, with the Roosters’s lack of explosiveness in attack reflected in their modest tally of 17 goals – the third fewest among the top-half sides – though Galos remain defensively sound, with only the top two letting in fewer than their seven.

While Peixoto continues to search for solutions in the final third, a return to Barcelos offers some comfort, having won four of their six league games at the venue this season (L2) without conceding, even if their most recent home outing ended in defeat.

Meanwhile, two wins from their last three away games (D1) suggest Rio Ave are capable of handing the hosts consecutive home defeats, though the visitors are winless in their last six competitive trips to Barcelos (D4, L2), with the most recent three ending in draws.

The stalemate merchants of the current Primeira Liga campaign, the Vilacondenses have recorded a league-high seven draws, yet even a point proved elusive last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Vitoria.

Marios Vrousai’s 29th-minute dismissal proved costly, as Rio Ave conceded moments later to an Oumar Camara strike, as the result marked a fourth league loss of the season, while the Vila do Conde side have managed just one win in their last five outings (D2, L2).

The Vilacondenses have recorded three victories from their opening 14 Primeira Liga fixtures to sit 10th in the standings and could move into the top half with another win here, given they trail ninth-placed Alverca by just one point.



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

L

D

D

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

D

W

L

Team News

Gil will be without defensive duo Ghislain Konan and Jonathan Buatu, who have joined up with Ivory Coast and Angola, respectively, for the Africa Cup of Nations.

That should see Marvin Elimbi return to the heart of defence alongside Antonio Espigares, who repaid head coach Peixoto’s faith with a goal last time out.

Meanwhile, the team’s top scorer, Pablo, remains sidelined with a muscle injury, meaning Gustavo Varela is expected to lead the line for a fourth successive match.

Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Mohamed Bamba will continue his spell on the sidelines, and Agustin Moreira could miss a third straight outing.

Rio Ave will be without Vrousai as he serves a suspension following his red card against Vitoria, while head coach Sotiris Silaidopoulos will also watch from the stands after his dismissal in the same game, leaving assistant manager Dimitrios Goumas to take charge on the touchline.

Left-back Omar Richards and winger Rafael Lobato are edging closer to full fitness, although this weekend’s match is expected to come too soon for both.

Meanwhile, Theofanis Bakoulas will continue his long road to recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, while Andreas Ntoi is doubtful after missing last weekend’s outing.

Clayton, who has scored 10 goals in the Primeira Liga this season, will once again lead the line for Rio Ave as he looks to add to his tally.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Ze Carlos, Espigares, Elimbi, Mutombo; Caseres, Esteves; Murilo, Garcia, J Fernandes; Varela

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Petrasso, Panzo, Abbey; Lomboto, Ntoi, Aguilera, Athanasiou; Luiz, Clayton, Pohlmann

We say: Gil Vicente 2-0 Rio Ave

Gil have failed to win any of their last six competitive meetings with Rio Ave (D4, L2), but Saturday’s contest presents a timely opportunity for the hosts, who will be keen to end their current winless run against visitors missing both their head coach and a key defensive figure.

