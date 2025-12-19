Preview: Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Dec 2025 00:04

Meeting them for the third time at the Coupe de France, Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas will welcome Marseille to Stade Marcel-Verchere in round of 64 action on Sunday.

A 3-2 win over Is-Selongey last month lifted the third-tier side into round five of this tournament, while OM were knocked out in the round of 32 stage last season by Lille on penalties.

Match preview

For the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, Bourg-en-Bresse are in the fifth round of this competition in what was a back-and-forth encounter in November.

Despite conceding after only two minutes to Selongey, David Le Frapper's team answered back with an equaliser eight minutes later, eventually fending off the home side with a goal 13 minutes from the end.

Bourg-en-Bresse will seek to go beyond this stage of the tournament for the first time since 2018, when they reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Marseille.

The club from South-Central France have lost two of their previous three league games, but are coming off a 1-0 win over Villefranche last Friday in Championnat National action.

They have not won a single home game at the Coupe de France this decade in normal time, beating Rumilly on penalties at home in a second-round October encounter.

In three previous competitive meetings with OM, Bourg-en-Bresse have never won, coming closest during the 2015 the Coupe de la Ligue when they were beaten 3-2 at Stade Marcel-Verchere.

Marseille will hope to end the year on a positive note when they begin their quest for an 11th Coupe de France title on Sunday evening.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men enter this contest having won two consecutive competitive fixtures in dramatic fashion after failing to win their previous two outings before that.

They have gone on to win their last six round of 64 affairs, without conceding a single goal in four of those instances, including those previous three.

All four of their defeats domestically this season have been away from home, though they have won two of the previous three contests played against French opposition outside the Stade Velodrome.

Their last four Coupe de France encounters as the visitors ended in victories for Marseille, including a win at Saint-Étienne in this round last year.

Les Olympiens have won their three prior meetings with Bourg-en-Bresse by a combined margin of 15-3, including a 9-0 thumping the last time they visited Stade Marcel-Verchere in the 2018 Coupe de France.

Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas Coupe de France form:

Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas form (all competitions):

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

There is one injury concern for Bourg heading into this contest as Roman Laspalles is dealing with an ankle problem and unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Benjamin Besic netted a brace, including the second-half winner in their victory over Is-Selongey, with their other goal coming courtesy of Mohamed Amine Boumaaoui.

Marseille will be without a couple of players for this match through injury, including Ruben Blanco, who has a sore knee and Amine Gouiri, who is still nursing an upper back issue.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently away on international duty with Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas possible starting lineup:

Mazuy; Do Marcolino, Conte, Lacour; Pembele, Bodmer, Meyer, Tankiev; Guel; Besic, Boumaaoui

Marseille possible starting lineup:

de Lange; Egan-Riley, Balerdi, Medina; Weah, Bakola, Kondogbia, Garcia; Gomes, Mughe; Vaz

We say: Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas 0-3 Marseille

We expect to see plenty of new faces for OM, but with the depth De Zerbi has at his disposal, we believe they will find a way through a Bourg side that have struggled against top French teams.

