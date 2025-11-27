Preview: Gil Vicente vs Tondela - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Nov 2025 21:01 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 08:42

Gil Vicente resume Primeira Liga duties this weekend as they welcome newly promoted Tondela to Estadio Cidade de Barcelos for round 12 action.

The Roosters last took to the field before the international break on November 9, when they played a 1-1 draw at AVS, while Cristiano Bacci’s first match in charge of the Auriverdes ended in a disappointing penalty loss to third-tier side Caldas last weekend.

Match preview

In an encounter where both teams missed from the spot, Santiago Gonzalez Garcia had put Gil ahead just five minutes into the game at Vila das Aves, and it seemed as though goalkeeper Andrew had won the day after saving Nene’s 84th-minute penalty.

However, the veteran forward atoned for his miss three minutes later to draw AVS level, ending a three-game winning streak in the league for the Roosters.

Cesar Peixoto’s men have picked up 25 points from their opening 11 matches to sit fourth in the Primeira Liga standings, four above fifth-placed Famalicao, while they are one victory away from matching their tally of eight triumphs managed in the entire 2024-25 campaign.

The Roosters’s impressive start has been built on a solid defence that has kept eight clean sheets, with Gil's five goals conceded only bettered by leaders Porto, while their attack has been decent, producing 16 goals.

Looking to push on in their quest for a European berth, the Minho club can be confident of taking maximum points on Saturday, having won four of their five home matches this season (L1).

That makes ending a five-match winless run across all competitions a difficult assignment for Tondela, who have also lost three of their last four league outings (D1).

The latest chapter in what has been a difficult return to the top flight was a 1-0 home reverse to Vitoria de Guimaraes before the international break, with a 92nd-minute penalty from Oumar Camara handing the Gold and Greens their seventh league defeat of the season.

Only above bottom-placed AVS and three points off safety, Tondela have collected six points from one win and three draws, struggling at both ends with only six goals scored - the fewest in the division - while shipping 20 leaves the newly promoted side with the fourth-worst defence.

Saturday’s task is even more daunting for the Beira club, given they have lost their last three meetings with Gil across all competitions without finding the net, including 3-0 defeats in both Primeira Liga fixtures of the 2021-22 campaign.

As such, even a single point in Barcelos would count as a notable outcome for a side beaten in four of their six away league games this season (W1, D1).



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

Gil Vicente form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

D

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

D

W

L

L

D

L

Tondela form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

L

L

Team News

Aside from Mohamed Bamba, who is still a few weeks away from full recovery, Gil have no confirmed absentees, so a similar lineup to the one that faced AVS is likely.

Fresh off sweeping the Player of the Month, Forward of the Month and Young Player of the Month awards, striker Pablo Felipe enters this contest motivated as he looks to add to his eight league goals.

Also voted ABANCA Goalkeeper of the Month for September/October, Andrew will also aim to continue his excellent work between the posts.

Tondela have no new injury issues, giving Bacci a virtually full squad for his first league assignment in charge.

The Italian manager is expected to make changes from the side that faced Caldas, with first-choice goalkeeper Bernardo Fontes likely to reclaim his spot.

It is also possible that Bacci maintains the three-man defence he used in that match, which would see Christian Marques, Joao Afonso and Brayan Medina form the back line.

Hugo Felix operated as a false striker last weekend with support from Rony Lopes and Ivan Cavaleiro, although the prospect of Jordan Pefok or Yefrei Rodriguez leading the line on Saturday cannot be ruled out.



Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Ze Carlos, Elimbi, Mananga, Konan; Caseres, Esteves; Souza, Garcia, Fernandes; Pablo

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Marques, Afonso, Medina; Mavrian, Sithole, Juanse, Bebeto; Maranhao, Jordan, Cavaleiro

We say: Gil Vicente 2-0 Tondela

Gil usually secure victories in their first league outing after international breaks, and that trend looks set to continue against a struggling opponent.

Tondela have registered the fewest goals in the division this season, so even troubling a watertight Gil defence appears a difficult task.

