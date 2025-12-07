Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 07 Dec 2025 07:12 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 07:54

Off the back of a stunning victory over Porto in the Taca da Liga, Vitoria de Guimaraes return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a home game against Gil Vicente on Monday evening.

The Gilistas journey to the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques seeking to get one over the home side, having lost each of their last three meetings since scraping a 1-0 victory back in January 2024.

Match preview

Vitoria de Guimaraes made it four straight wins for the first time since August 2024 on Thursday when they left Primeira Liga leaders Porto stunned in a 3-1 victory in their Taca da Liga quarter-final clash.

Gabri Veiga opened the scoring in the eighth minute to put Porto on course to a routine home victory, but Nelson Oliveira hit back for the visitors in the 38th minute before Samu and Oumar Camara netted second-half goals to turn the game on its head.

Prior to that, Vitoria de Guimaraes picked up consecutive Primeira Liga victories over Tondela and AVS, with a 4-0 win over Campeonato de Portugal side Mortagua in the Taca de Portugal fourth round on November 22 sandwiched between the two league victories.

Having kicked off the season with just two wins from their first seven games, Luis Pinto’s men have staged an impressive resurgence, claiming seven wins from their subsequent nine games to rise into eighth place in the Primeira Liga standings.

With four of their five defeats this season coming on their travels, Guimaraes have shown their strength on home turf, where they are unbeaten in six of their seven matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws while scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets.