Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

Off the back of a stunning victory over Porto in the Taca da Liga, Vitoria de Guimaraes return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a home game against Gil Vicente on Monday evening.
The Gilistas journey to the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques seeking to get one over the home side, having lost each of their last three meetings since scraping a 1-0 victory back in January 2024.
Match preview
Vitoria de Guimaraes made it four straight wins for the first time since August 2024 on Thursday when they left Primeira Liga leaders Porto stunned in a 3-1 victory in their Taca da Liga quarter-final clash.
Gabri Veiga opened the scoring in the eighth minute to put Porto on course to a routine home victory, but Nelson Oliveira hit back for the visitors in the 38th minute before Samu and Oumar Camara netted second-half goals to turn the game on its head.
Prior to that, Vitoria de Guimaraes picked up consecutive Primeira Liga victories over Tondela and AVS, with a 4-0 win over Campeonato de Portugal side Mortagua in the Taca de Portugal fourth round on November 22 sandwiched between the two league victories.
Having kicked off the season with just two wins from their first seven games, Luis Pinto’s men have staged an impressive resurgence, claiming seven wins from their subsequent nine games to rise into eighth place in the Primeira Liga standings.
With four of their five defeats this season coming on their travels, Guimaraes have shown their strength on home turf, where they are unbeaten in six of their seven matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws while scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets.
While it has been a largely commendable campaign for Gil Vicente, they will head into Monday’s game keen to bounce back from last weekend’s deflating defeat against newly-promoted Tondela at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.
Despite seeing over 65% of the ball possession and being in the ascendancy in front of their home supporters, Gil Vicente failed to make the most of their spell of dominance, as Maranhao’s 35th-minute strike proved enough to hand Tondela just their second win of the season.
Prior to that, Gil Vicente were on a run of four consecutive Primeira Liga games without defeat, claiming three wins and one draw, and had won each of their previous four matches at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets.
Having secured a somewhat disappointing 13th-placed finish last season, Cesar Peixoto’s side looks set to push for European qualification this term, as they sit fourth in the league table with 23 points from 12 games, one point above fifth-placed Braga.
However, next up for Gil Vicente is a trip to the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques, where they have lost each of their last five visits, a run stretching back to March 2021, when they secured a 3-1 victory.
Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:
- L
- W
- L
- L
- W
- W
Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):
- L
- L
- W
- W
- W
- W
Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:
- L
- W
- W
- W
- L
- D
Gil Vicente form (all competitions):
- W
- L
- W
- W
- D
- L
Team News
Vitoria de Guimaraes remain without the services of 26-year-old striker Gustavo Silva, who has been sidelined since coming off injured against Braga in September.
With his equaliser against Porto, veteran striker Oliveira has now found the back of the net in three consecutive games, and we expect the 34-year-old to lead the hosts’ attack once again.
Camara, who has four goal involvements in his last three games, has formed a dynamic partnership with Oliveira in attack and should retain his role in the XI, while C could name a back four of Miguel Maga, Oscar Rivas, Rodrigo Abascal and Joao Mendes.
As for Gil Vicente, Mohamed Bamba has been out of action since August through a severe injury, and the 21-year-old midfielder is out of contention for Monday’s tie.
Other than that, the Gilistas boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving Peixoto a relatively full strength squad to select from at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.
Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:
Castillo; Maga, Rivas, Abascal, Mendes; Arcanjo, Nogueira, Mukendi, Saviolo; Oliveira, Camara
Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:
Andrew; Ze Carlos, Mananga, Elimbi, Konan; Caseres, Garcia; Souza, Esteves, Fernandes; Varela
We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 3-1 Gil Vicente
While Gil Vicente will be looking to bounce back from their loss against Tondela, they go up against a spirited Vitoria de Guimaraes side who are currently firing on all cylinders. Guimaraes also hold a solid home record in this fixture and we are backing them to continue from where they left off against Porto.
