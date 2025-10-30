Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Jose Mourinho aims to secure consecutive Primeira Liga victories for the first time in his second stint as he leads his Benfica side into this weekend’s trip to Vitoria de Guimaraes at the fortress Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

The Reds recorded an emphatic 5-0 triumph over Arouca in their most recent league outing and now face hosts who remain unbeaten at home this season.

Match preview

Mourinho has endured a mixed start to his second spell at Benfica, winning five, drawing two and losing the other two of his first nine matches across all competitions.

Wednesday’s 3-0 triumph over Tondela in the Taca de Portugal marked the first time the 63-year-old has celebrated back-to-back victories, with the result following that emphatic success against Arouca, and he will now be eyeing a steadier run in the top flight to keep pace with the leaders.

Benfica sit third in the standings with 21 points from six wins and three draws, standing as one of only two sides yet to taste league defeat this season, and they remain four points adrift of table-toppers Porto and three behind reigning champions Sporting Lisbon.

The Reds have struck 18 times in the Primeira Liga campaign, boasting the third-best attack in the division, while only Porto have conceded fewer than their four goals allowed.

Benfica’s travels have yielded more consistency than their home outings, collecting 10 points from a possible 12 on the road, and while they boast the best defensive record among travellers with just one conceded, their six goals across those outings underline an attack that has been effective rather than explosive.

Supporters of the Reds will hope these numbers count for something as their side look to extend dominance in this fixture, having won 22 of the last 25 league meetings with Vitoria (D3), including a 4-0 aggregate success across both encounters last season.

One of just three sides yet to suffer a home defeat this term alongside Benfica and Porto, the Conquerors, who have recorded victories in two of their four league matches at D. Afonso Henriques, will look to draw strength from their fortress.

Vitoria approach this clash following a 2-0 setback at Famalicao last weekend, their fourth league defeat of the season after reverses against Porto (3-0), Moreirense (2-0) and newly promoted Alverca (2-0).

By their own standards, Os Conquistadores have endured an underwhelming campaign in the top flight so far, collecting just 11 points from their opening nine games to sit 11th in the standings, leaving Luis Pinto’s men four points worse off and five places lower than at this stage last season.

Vitoria have struggled to find their spark in attack, averaging a goal per match across their nine league outings, while conceding 14 at the other end, with only five teams letting in more, so Pinto has work to do at both ends as his side aim to take something valuable from this contest.

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:





D



W



D



L



W



W





Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):





D



L



W



W



W



L





Benfica Primeira Liga form:





D



W



D



W



D



W





Benfica form (all competitions):





L



D



W



L



W



W





Team News

Vitoria remain without winger Gustavo Silva and midfielder Goncalo Nogueira as both continue their recovery from injury.

Head coach Pinto could recall Nelson Oliveira to lead the line against his boyhood club, which would see Alioune Ndoye make way on the bench.

Telmo Arcanjo and Matija Mitrovic may also earn recalls on the flank and in midfield, respectively, potentially replacing Noah Saviolo and Diogo Sousa.

Nicolas Otamendi reached a landmark 250 appearances for Benfica last time out, marking the milestone with a goal from the spot, and the veteran defender will be full of confidence as he marshals the backline here.

Vangelis Pavlidis is expected to return to lead the attack, having scored off the bench last time out to take his tally to 13 for the season across all competitions, including eight in the league.

The visitors will remain without Bruma, Manu Silva and Alexander Bah, while Amar Dedic’s absence could see Fredrik Ausnes deputise at right-back once again.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Castillo; Lebedenko, Abascal, Rivas, Maga; Beni; Blanco, Samu, Mitrovic, Arcanjo; Oliveira

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dahl, Otamendi, Silva, Aursnes; Barrenechea, Sudakov, Rios; Lukebakio, Pavlidis, Prestianni

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 0-2 Benfica

Although visiting Guimaraes may not be a walkover for Benfica, the Reds are expected to find a way to take the spoils against a side they have consistently dominated over the years.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email