Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Tondela and Vitoria de Guimaraes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Newly promoted side Tondela aim to end their three-game winless run as they welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes to Estadio Joao Cardoso this weekend for round 11 of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts sit second from bottom in the league standings after collecting six points from their opening 10 fixtures, while the visitors occupy 11th spot with 11 points to their name.

Match preview

Tondela’s return to the top flight has been anything but smooth, with only one victory from their opening 10 games – only bottom-placed AVS have recorded fewer.

Last weekend’s early-season scrap saw both sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw, but Ivo Vieira will have been relieved to see his side halt a two-match losing streak thanks to Maranhao’s 71st-minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

The Auriverdes’s struggles have been particularly evident in attack, with their six goals scored being the fewest in the division, having found the net only in a 2-1 win over Santa Clara, a 2-2 draw with Estrela and their most recent outing.

Tondela’s backline has provided little relief either, with 19 goals conceded leaving them with the fourth-worst defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season.

Away from their troubles at both ends, Vieira will also be seeking answers to his team’s poor home run, as the newly promoted side remain without a win in four league matches at Joao Cardoso (D2, L2), failing to find the net in three of those fixtures.

Vitoria are experiencing similar difficulties in attack, with last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Benfica marking a second successive game without scoring, following a 2-0 loss at Famalicao the previous week.

Luis Pinto’s men have registered just nine goals in their 10 league outings, while conceding 17, which reflects a side still trying to strike a balance between attack and defence.

Pinto, who guided Tondela to promotion before taking charge of Vitoria in June, has not had the brightest of starts with his new side, collecting only three wins in 10 Primeira Liga matches.

That leaves the Guimaraes club seven points and six positions worse off than at this stage last season, while only in the 2015-16 season have the team endured a worse start to a campaign.

That makes Saturday’s encounter crucial for the Conquerors, though their away record offers little comfort, having lost three of their four league trips this term (W1).

There is also little to take from in terms of recent meetings with Tondela, with Vitoria managing just one victory in the last four encounters across all competitions (D1, L2), including a 1-1 draw in their most recent league clash at Joao Cardoso.

Tondela Primeira Liga form:





L



D



W



L



L



D





Tondela form (all competitions):





L



D



W



L



L



D





Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:





W



D



L



W



L



L





Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



L



L





Team News

Tondela have no new injury concerns, although midfielder Joe Hodge remains doubtful after missing the previous match against AVS.

Vieira could consider changes at the back, with Bebeto, Nor Maviram and Christian Marques pushing for recalls to the starting lineup.

Maranhao remains the team’s top scorer with two goals, while Rony Lopes, who was also on target last weekend, has been their most influential attacking presence, and both will be key to the hosts’ offensive hopes on Saturday.

Fabio Blanco is suspended after his red card against Benfica, meaning either Vando Felix or Noah Saviolo is expected to feature from the outset on the left wing.

Further changes could be seen in attack, with Nelson Oliveira vying for a start in the central role, which could see Oumar Camara drop to the bench.

Winger Gustavo Silva and centre-forward Alioune Ndoye remain sidelined, though Goncalo Nogueira returned from injury and was listed among the substitutes in the last outing.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Maviram, Medina, Marques, Manso; Cicero, Sithole; Maranhao, Lopes, Cavaleiro; Jordan

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Castillo; Lebedenko, Abascal, Rivas, Maga; Beni; Saviolo, Samu, Mitrovic, Arcanjo; Oliveira

We say: Tondela 1-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Vitoria might appear favourites against their newly promoted hosts, but inconsistency continues to cloud their prospects of taking maximum points, and given the Conquerors’s recent record against Tondela, a share of the spoils seems the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email