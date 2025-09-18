Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Braga, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The latest instalment of the Derby do Minho will take place on Saturday as Vitoria de Guimaraes welcome Braga to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques for matchday six of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts returned to winning ways with victory over Estrela Amadora last weekend, while the visitors arrive on the back of their first defeat of the campaign.

Match preview

Vitoria’s start to 2025-26 has been inconsistent, though the Conquerors looked revitalised upon returning from the international break.

In what could be considered their finest display of the season, Luis Freire’s men eased past Estrela courtesy of goals from Nelson Oliveira and Alioune Ndoye either side of the half-time interval.

The triumph snapped a two-game winless run that included defeat at Moreirense and a draw with Arouca, while also bringing the team’s first clean sheet in seven league outings stretching back to last season.

Vitoria currently sit eighth in the standings with seven points from two wins, one draw and two losses, scoring six and conceding eight, leaving scope for greater balance at both ends.

Even so, the Conquerors will carry confidence into the Minho derby after taking four points from a possible six in last season’s Primeira Liga meetings, with the corresponding clash ending goalless.

Aside from those struggles, Saturday’s visit to Afonso Henriques feels even more challenging for Braga, whose league campaign has dipped after failing to win any of their last three games.

The Archbishops had started brightly by sweeping aside newly promoted Alverca and Tondela, fuelling talk of a genuine title charge.

However, that momentum stalled with back-to-back draws against AVS and Rio Ave, before Carlos Vicens’s men hit a new low with a 1-0 home defeat to Gil Vicente last weekend.

Braga’s eight points from five matches place them seventh in the table, a position well below expectations for a side that has finished fourth in six of the last eight seasons.

That makes victory this weekend almost a necessity, and despite drawing blank in their last outing, the Archbishops can still rely on an attack that has netted 10 times – the third most in the division – while their defence has been reasonably tight with only five conceded.

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:





L



W



L



D



W





Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



D



W





Braga Primeira Liga form:





W



W



D



W



D



L





Braga form (all competitions):





W



W



D



D



L





Team News

Juan Castillo made his first start of the season for Vitoria and impressed between the sticks, which should see him retain his spot.

Meanwhile, there is strong competition for the centre-forward role after Oliveira and Ndoye both struck last time out, though Oliveira is likely to lead the line again.

However, the hosts remain without 29-year-old playmaker Samu, who continues his recovery from injury.

Braga, meanwhile, are missing Paulo Oliveira and Gustaf Lagerbielke through injury, meaning Bright Arrey-Mbi and Sikou Niakate should anchor the backline.

Midfielder Mario Dorgeles is also sidelined, but Ricardo Horta returned from injury with a brief cameo last weekend, and the captain is expected to start here.

Rodrigo Salazar is also tipped to reclaim a starting berth after being used off the bench against Gil Vicente.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Castillo; Maga, Abascal, Rivas; Mendes, Beni, Nogueira, Arcanjo; Silva, Oliveira, Santos

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Arrey-Mbi, Niakate, Carvalho; Lelo, Moutinho, Gorby, Martinez; Zalazar, Horta; Ouazzani

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-1 Braga

With the fierce rivalry at play, a competitive contest is almost guaranteed, and while Braga’s recent slump is evident, Vitoria’s own inconsistency means a share of the spoils looks the likeliest outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email