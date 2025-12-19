Preview: RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 19 Dec 2025 00:16 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:39

The final Saturday night Bundesliga clash of the year is a proper Christmas cracker as RB Leipzig welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Red Bull Arena.

Both teams are hoping to enter the winter break inside the top four, meaning we should be in for a tasty clash between two Champions League-chasing clubs.

Match preview

RB Leipzig missed the opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich last weekend, suffering a shock 3-1 defeat away at Union Berlin.

With Bayern slipping up at home against Mainz 05, Ole Werner’s men could have made things interesting in the most boring title race in Europe. Instead, they endured a woeful second-half display in the capital which saw them concede three goals in the final half-hour of the match.

Nevertheless, Leipzig return to the Red Bull Arena this Saturday night – a ground where they boast a perfect record this season.

Die Roten Bullen have won all seven home games across all competitions, including a 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt a fortnight ago.

With Leipzig hoping to position themselves as Bayern Munich’s closest title challengers this term, Werner’s men will be determined to maintain their perfect home record and cap off 2025 with a significant victory.

© Imago / Sportimage

Bayer Leverkusen have enjoyed a relatively positive season so far, though there is no doubt that Die Werkself have hit a couple of road bumps in recent weeks.

Two wins, two defeats and a draw across five games underline a problem with consistency for Kasper Hjulmand and his men, though confidence is high following a 2-0 derby win over FC Koln last weekend.

Picking up those three points against their arch-rivals kept Leverkusen inside the top four, meaning they are firmly in the running for Champions League qualification as we enter the winter break.

The German outfit are already enjoying life on the European stage, and they have produced a couple of noteworthy results this season – none more so than their 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City last month.

While mounting a title push seems highly unlikely, finishing in the top four and bagging Champions League qualification for next season is right at the top of Hjulmand’s wish list for Christmas.

Victory away at RB Leipzig would undoubtedly bring that wish one step closer to reality.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

W L W D W L

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

L W D W W L

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L W W L L W

Bayer Leverkusen (all competitions):

W L W L D W

Team News

© Imago

RB Leipzig have a serious personnel crisis as we head into the winter break – a situation made worse by the Africa Cup of Nations.

Yan Diomande, who bagged a hat-trick against Frankfurt a fortnight ago, has gone out to represent the Ivory Coast, while Amadou Haidara is flying the flag for Mali.

On the injury front, Ezechiel Banzuzi was a recent addition to the physio room after picking up a muscle injury.

Benjamin Henrichs is still dealing with his Achilles tendon injury, while Antonio Nusa (ankle) and Assan Ouedraogo (knee) will also remain on the sidelines.

Bayer Leverkusen have also suffered an AFCON blow, with three players leaving the squad and joining their international teams.

Christian Kofane has linked up with Cameroon, Ibrahim Maza is representing Algeria, and Edmond Tapsoba will be looking to make an impact for Burkina Faso.

Jarell Quansah is suspended after picking up his fifth Bundesliga booking of the season, as Exequiel Palacios remains on the sidelines with a groin problem.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Nedeljkovic, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Maksimovic, Harder, Gomis

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Andrich, Bade, Tape; Arthur, Fernandez, Tillman, Belocian; Hofmann, Terrier; Kofane

We say: RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

This fixture has been a complete goal-fest for the last two seasons, with four previous matches producing 19 goals.

With both teams determined to sign off the year in spectacular fashion, we are backing another high-scoring affair at the Red Bull Arena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.