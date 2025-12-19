Wolves transfer news: Turkish giants willing to pay in excess of £20m for star player?

By Darren Plant | 19 Dec 2025 15:41

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre may reportedly be the subject of a big-money offer during the winter transfer window.

With Wolves having accumulated just two points from 16 Premier League matches during 2025-26, a shake-up of the squad is expected once the market reopens in January.

While some players are more likely to leave Molineux than others, Wolves are effectively in a situation where they will consider all realistic proposals.

As there is no prospect of Brazil international Andre playing Championship football in 2026-27, Wolves may arguably benefit more if they sell him in January.

According to Kagan Dursan, Wolves could be presented with ideal circumstances to cash in on one of their most high-profile players.

What may Turkish giants offer for Andre?

The report alleges that Galatasaray are prepared to offer between €25m (£21.93m) and €30m (£26.32m) to get a deal over the line.

When Wolves signed Andre in August 2024, they paid an initial £18.5m with a potential £2.5m following in add-ons.

Andre - who is still only 24 years of age - has made 15 starts and five substitute outings in all competitions this season, highlighting that he remains a key player.

Nevertheless, from the perspective of boosting their financial position ahead of a likely return to the Championship where they will have to comply with EFL regulations, Wolves could jump at the chance to make a profit on Andre.

With Galatasaray having only ever spent more than €20m (£17.54m) on three players in their entire history, it is unrealistic to expect them to offer more than the alleged figures.

Start of the Wolves rebuild

While selling Andre would weaken Wolves' midfield, there is an acceptance that they have to start a major rebuild as soon as possible.

Raising in excess of £20m on Andre would give Wolves the financial backing to add some much-needed domestic talent to their squad.

Other big names such as Emmanuel Agbadou and Jhon Arias have been linked with notable transfers elsewhere.