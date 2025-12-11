Wolves transfer news: Emmanuel Agbadou 'inclined' to join Turkish giants in winter window

By Darren Plant | 11 Dec 2025 14:09

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly been given a chance to sell Emmanuel Agbadou during the winter transfer window.

During the second half of 2024-25, Agbadou played a key role as Wolves secured Premier League survival with a strong run of form under Vitor Pereira.

However, it has been a different story in 2025-26 with the Ivory Coast international one of many key players who have significantly under-performed.

The 28-year-old has still made 12 starts and three substitute outings, taking him to 33 appearances since his arrival for £16.6m in January.

Nevertheless, it appears that the central defender will have the opportunity to leave Molineux at the turn of the year.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Turkish giants keen on Agbadou

According to Sports Digitale reporter Sercan Dikme, who was writing on X, Besiktas are interested in securing a deal for the player next month.

The report suggests that Besiktas have placed Agbadou at the top of their shortlist as they focus on strengthening their backline.

Furthermore, it is added that Agbadou is 'warmly inclined' to accept an offer to link up with the Turkish giants.

Besiktas currently find themselves down in fifth place in the Super Lig table, 11 points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

With 19 goals conceded in 15 games, they possess just the 10th-best defensive record in the division.

© Imago

Should Wolves sell Agbadou?

At a time when Wolves already sit 13 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table ahead of a trip to leaders Arsenal on Saturday, planning has likely already started ahead of a return to the Championship.

Agbadou will inevitably be targeted next summer and Wolves will need to gauge whether they have more chance of recouping close to their £16.6m outlay next month or at the end of the season.

Rightly or wrongly, club officials may be more inclined to cash in as soon as possible if a suitable alternative who is willing to play in the second tier of English football becomes available.

Wolves are allegedly already receiving interest in one of their big-money summer signings, and a considerable exodus from Molineux could commence from January 1 onwards.