Preview: Livingston vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Dec 2025 14:07 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 14:07

The Scottish Premiership's bottom two teams will meet on Saturday as Livingston welcome Dundee to Almondvale Stadium.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with just eight points from 15 fixtures, while the visitors are 11th in the table with 12 points from 16 games.

Match preview

Livingston suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24 but were able to immediately secure their return to the top flight as they won the promotion playoffs last term.

The Lions resumed where they left off at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, securing their progression from Group H of the Scottish League Cup with three wins and one loss, followed by drawing one and winning one of their first two Scottish Premiership fixtures.

However, their 3-1 win over Falkirk on matchday two marked their last victory in any competition, as Livingston have since embarked on a miserable 14-game winless run - featuring 10 defeats and four draws.

Now heading into their 16th match of the Scottish Premiership term, David Martindale's side are rock bottom of the standings with just eight points, leaving them four points behind 11th-placed Dundee.

As a result, their meeting with the Dark Blue on Saturday could prove to be a pivotal moment in their campaign, as a win would close the gap on the 11th-placed side to just one point, while a defeat would see the Lions fall further behind in the fight for survival.

Saturday's clash is certain to be a hard-fought encounter between the two sides, especially as Dundee will be equally eager to secure all three points as they similarly fight for their safety in the top flight.

After Dundee's return to the top flight by lifting the Championship title in 2022-23, the Dark Blue recorded a superb sixth-placed finish in their first campaign back in the Premiership, but they have subsequently fallen down the standings.

Dundee narrowly extended their stay in the first division with a 10th-placed finish last term, ending only four points above the drop zone, and they are back fighting for their safety this term, currently sitting 11th in the table with 12 points from 16 fixtures.

Nine of those points were picked up in their opening six league games of the campaign, with three draws, one win and just two losses in their first matches of the season, but they have subsequently accumulated only six points in the following 10 outings.

While their defence has certainly been vulnerable this term, with 29 goals conceded in 16 league fixtures, their attack has undoubtedly been their biggest weakness, with no team scoring fewer than their dismal 13 goals this term - including just two goals scored in their last six games.

Eager to end their barren goalscoring run and claim a much-needed three points, which could lift them to ninth in the standings depending on results elsewhere, Pressley will be looking for a significantly improved performance against the league's basement dwellers on Saturday.

Livingston Scottish Premiership formL

L L L D D L

Livingston form (all competitions):

L L L D D L

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L L W L L L

Dundee form (all competitions):

L L W L L L

Team News

Livingston will be unable to call upon the services of Adam Montgomery, Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr and Shane Blaney due to injury issues.

Martindale is expected to make multiple changes following their third straight defeat last weekend, meaning the likes of Jeremy Bokila, Joshua Brenet, Ryan McGowan, Mohammad Sylla and Robbie Muirhead could start.

Meanwhile, Clark Robertson and Joe Westley are both doubts to feature for the foreseeable future due to injury problems.

Westley could be replaced by Callum Jones in the middle of the park, likely partnering alongside Ethan Hamilton and Yan Dhanda, while Cameron Congreve and Tony Yogane could continue in wide positions.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Lawal, Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Brenet; Sylla, Susoho; Muirhead, Bokila; Yengi

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Graham, Koumetio, Wright; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Jones, Yogane; Murray

We say: Livingston 1-1 Dundee

Both teams have struggled for results this season, and with the two desperate for a result in this relegation encounter, we expect a hard-fought match that we predict will end all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.