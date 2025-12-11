Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 11 Dec 2025 13:45

Bolton Wanderers square off against Exeter City on Saturday afternoon looking to keep the pressure on the frontrunners in the League One table.

At a time when the Trotters sit in fifth position, the visitors are down in 20th place, just one point above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Having gone two months without losing in League One, Bolton head coach Steven Schumacher will feel slightly frustrated that his team have not made greater inroads up the standings.

A seven-point gap still separates them and leaders Cardiff City, yet only positives can be taken from their extended run of form.

Fourteen points have been collected from their last six league games, their most recent success coming at Mansfield Town by a 1-0 scoreline in midweek in a game where the hosts played with 10 men from the 13th minute.

That was the kind of match that Bolton needed having been thrashed 4-0 by League Two side Swindon Town in the FA Cup second round last weekend.

While Schumacher can only hope that was a minor blip, Bolton have won just twice in five games, their other success coming against Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.

Bolton head into this game as the only team in League One with an undefeated home record, securing six wins and three draws from nine fixtures.

© Imago

In sharp contrast, Exeter possess the worst away record in the division, losing seven of their nine games and scoring just four goals.

Nevertheless, Gary Caldwell's team are on a two-match winning streak in all competitions, starting with last weekend's stunning 4-0 triumph over Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup second round.

That has earned Exeter a trip to Manchester City, and the positivity that followed securing that lucrative tie continued on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

As a result, Exeter sit in 20th spot in the standings, rather than 23rd, while they have quietly gone about keeping four clean sheets in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W W W D D W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

W D D W L W

Exeter City League One form:

L W D L L W

Exeter City form (all competitions):

W L L L W W

Team News

© Imago

Schumacher handed rests to some of his players during the second half against Mansfield, increasing the chances of an unchanged Bolton XI for this game.

However, Amario Cozier-Dubbery - who has six goals and six assists in League One - could replace Marcus Forss on the right flank.

Ibrahim Cissoko may return to the squad, but Richard Taylor is expected to stay sidelined with a groin injury.

Ethan Brierley could return to the Exeter XI as a replacement for Liam Oakes in midfield.

Unless Josh Magennis takes the spot of Jayden Wareham down the middle of the attack, the rest of the team may stay the same.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Christie, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Simons, Erhahon; Cozier-Duberry, Dempsey, Osei-Tutu; Burstow

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Yfeko; Brierley, Doyle-Hayes, McMillan; Niskanen, Aitchison, Higgins; Wareham

We say: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Exeter City

With Exeter losing just two of their last five league games, they will get Bolton's respect. However, we cannot back against the home side continuing their prolonged unbeaten run in the third tier, even if it is courtesy of a win by the odd goal in three.

