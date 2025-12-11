Preview: Blackpool vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 11 Dec 2025 13:31

Blackpool play host to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon searching for the win that may finally move the club outside of the relegation zone.

At a time when the Seasiders sit in 22nd place in the League One table, Lincoln are in third and just four points adrift of top spot.

Match preview

When Blackpool appointed former player Ian Evatt in October, there would have been quiet optimism that the ex-Bolton Wanderers boss could move them out of trouble.

While the Tangerines have been far from perfect, 10 points from the last six league games and a place in the FA Cup third round is a huge step in the right direction.

A five-match winless streak in all competitions has been followed by a 4-1 triumph over Carlisle United in the FA Cup and a 3-0 success at Rotherham United in the third tier.

Beating Rotherham in such convincing fashion could prove to be Blackpool's most important result of the campaign, Evatt's side now just three points adrift of 16th place.

However, Blackpool need to improve at Bloomfield Road having collected just 12 points from their nine games on familiar territory.

Blackpool have scored nine times in their last three fixtures in all competitions, something that will not go unnoticed by a Lincoln side that have kept just two clean sheets in their most recent six league matches.

Nevertheless, Michael Skubala's team have collected nine points from a possible 12, their latest success being a 3-1 win over Barnsley.

Lincoln now possess the best home record in the division with 23 points from 10 games, yet it is a different story away from Sincil Bank with their last away victory coming on September 27 against Peterborough United.

Furthermore, Lincoln have only scored twice in their last four away league matches, albeit in a 3-2 loss at Wycombe Wanderers.

Despite those statistics, Lincoln still hold a six-point cushion over seventh position.

Blackpool League One form:

W W L D L W

Blackpool form (all competitions):

L D L L W W

Lincoln City League One form:

D L W L W W

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Team News

Oliver Casey remains an injury doubt for Blackpool after the defender missed the win at Rotherham with an abdominal issue.

Nevertheless, Evatt may be prepared to stick with the same starting lineup after such a strong showing at the New York Stadium.

Ashley Fletcher made it six goals from eight appearances in all competitions with his late strike last time out.

Skubala may also be against making alterations on the back of the win over Barnsley with winger Reeco Hackett netting a double to make it three goals from two games.

Lincoln have been dealt a blow with the news that veteran forward James Collins has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Ben House also remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Ihiekwe, Horsfall, Husband; Imray, Brown, Honeyman, Coulson; Bowler; Bloxham, Fletcher

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Bayliss; Hackett, Moylan, Jefferies; Draper

We say: Blackpool 1-2 Lincoln City

While Blackpool are certainly on an upward trajectory, facing an in-form Lincoln side represents one of the toughest tests in League One. With that in mind, we are backing the Imps to come through with a hard-fought triumph in a match that will stay competitive throughout.

