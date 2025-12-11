Preview: Groningen vs. FC Volendam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 11 Dec 2025 13:25

A week after ending a four-match winless Eredivisie run, Groningen welcome FC Volendam to Euroborg aiming to record their first home victory since September.

Without a win in four matches since beating new boys Telstar, Dick Lukkien’s team host another promoted side, who have suffered consecutive losses ahead of gameweek 16.

Match preview

Entering last weekend without a win in four Eredivisie matches and five in all competitions, Groningen faced the possibility of slipping outside the top eight.

After a goalless opening half, Thom van Bergen broke the deadlock on the hour mark before red cards for Stijn Middendorp of Excelsior and Marco Rente preceded Stije Resink’s goal in second-half stoppage time.

That win moved FC Groningen to sixth in the table on 23 points, two behind out-of-form AZ Alkmaar in fifth and three adrift of a seemingly resurgent Ajax in fourth.

They approach this weekend knowing that three points could take them above both clubs, but they must end a four-match winless run at Euroborg, where they have not won since September.

That win was a 2-0 result against promoted Telstar, which was also the last time Lukkien’s team registered consecutive victories in the Eredivisie.

Hoping to improve on just 11 points from a possible 21 at home, De FC will look for another positive outcome against a promoted team to avoid another winless match in front of their supporters.

While the fans will demand all three points, that is far from guaranteed given this weekend’s opponent are Volendam, and considering the 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture in the 2022-23 campaign.

Though Rick Kruys’s team sit 15th in the table, level with Heracles in 16th and two clear of the relegation zone, results were positive before facing two of the division’s in-form teams.

Travelling to PSV Eindhoven was always going to be a daunting task for Het Nieuwe Oranje, and they then hosted NEC last time out.

Unsurprisingly, both matches ended in defeat, although last weekend’s 3-2 loss to NEC was an improvement on the 3-0 loss in Eindhoven the previous week.

The disappointment after losing in the previous gameweek probably still rankles as Volendam thought they had equalised in the 90th minute through Mawouna Amevor; however, Kento Shiogai scored for NEC in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to leave the hosts empty-handed at the final whistle.

That defeat ended Volendam’s four-match unbeaten home run, but they now search for encouragement on their travels this Saturday.

Nevertheless, prospects look bleak for a team yet to win in seven attempts on the road since regaining promotion, losing five of those matches, having scored the second-fewest goals (five) and conceded 16.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

W

D

L

D

L

W

Groningen form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

L

W

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

D

L

L

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

L

L

Team News

Although Groningen suffered no apparent injuries in last week’s victory over Excelsior, Rente is suspended for one match after receiving two yellows leading to a red in Rotterdam, while Oskar Zawada remains sidelined.

Not only does Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson have two match-winning goals this season, but four of his five league strikes have been at Euroborg, highlighting his different threat in home games.

Van Bergen has scored two goals each at home and away — with three of his strikes coming after the November international break — and the forward aims to be decisive again on Saturday.

Volendam appeared to come through last week’s defeat to NEC unscathed, leaving Kruys with a fully fit squad for gameweek 16.

While Henk Veerman has scored four goals for the away side, only one of his goals has been on the road, at Feyenoord in November.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Peersman, Blokzijl, Janse, Prins; De Jonge, Resink; Schreuders, Van Bergen, Taha; Willumsson

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevele; Payne, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Kuwas, Yah, Bukala; Oehlers, Veerman, Descotte

We say: Groningen 2-0 FC Volendam

While Volendam should ideally back themselves against an out-of-form Groningen, the promoted club’s struggles away from home suggest another disappointment at Euroborg, where the hosts are likely to inflict a sixth consecutive away defeat.

