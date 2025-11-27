Preview: Blackpool vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 27 Nov 2025 12:27 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:14

Blackpool are set to host Reading in a bottom-of-the-table League One clash at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Ian Evatt's side could move out of the relegation zone with a win, while the Royals sit just three points above the bottom four despite a promising start to life under new boss Leam Richardson.

Match preview

Blackpool have enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence since Evatt took charge in October, with the former Bolton boss replacing Steve Bruce at the helm.

The Seasiders have amassed two wins, one draw and one defeat in the league under Evatt, who has been pleased with the effort and commitment of his squad amid an injury crisis that saw eight players sidelined for their last game against fellow strugglers Leyton Orient.

Ashley Fletcher scored a 94th-minute equaliser in that game to rescue a point for Blackpool after Orient defender Tayo Adaramola was sent off early in the second half.

Evatt admitted after the game that he wants his side to be "more aggressive, more intense and more intimidating" and he will be hoping for an improved performance against Reading at home, with Blackpool winning all of their games at Bloomfield Road since he took charge.

© Imago

Richardson, meanwhile, took over from Noel Hunt as Reading boss earlier this month and will be looking to continue his unbeaten start in the league.

Despite suffering a 3-2 defeat to National League team Carlisle United in the FA Cup in his first game in charge, Reading have since beaten top-of-the-table Stevenage 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with a Rotherham side that have not lost a league game since September.

However, Reading are the only club in the EFL who have not managed to win an away league match so far this season and they have not beaten Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in the league since 2001.

Reading are also struggling with their own fitness issues, with Richardson admitting they have "too many injuries" to deal with at the moment.

Blackpool League One form:

L D W W L D

Blackpool form (all competitions):

W W W L L D

Reading League One form:

D L W D W D

Reading form (all competitions):

L W D L W D

Team News

© Imago

Blackpool captain James Husband made his first appearance of the season off the bench against Orient after recovering from a hamstring injury and he is in contention to start against the Royals.

Striker Niall Ennis is recovering well from an Achilles problem and could be back in three or four weeks, while Evatt has stated that midfielder Albie Morgan and forward Dale Taylor are "doing well" in their recovery from calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Winger Josh Bowler has missed the last three games across all competitions with a calf injury and is a doubt for Saturday, while defender Danny Imray remains sidelined after tearing his meniscus in September.

Reading's biggest miss in recent weeks has been top goalscorer Jack Marriott, with the striker absent from their last ten games across all competitions with a hamstring problem.

Marriott had scored in five consecutive league games before picking up the injury against Cardiff in October and he is expected to miss the trip to Blackpool.

Richardson admitted earlier this month that a "couple" of players have suffered setbacks in their recovery, but refused to name names and there are no official updates on the availability of Finley Burns, Ben Elliott and Liam Fraser as a result.

Winger Paddy Lane is a doubt after missing the Rotherham game, but fellow attacker Daniel Kyerewaa should return after serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Ihiekwe, Horsfall, Husband; Hamilton, Honeyman, Brown, Hansson, Coulson; Bloxham, Fletcher

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Abrefa, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Wing, Savage; Ritchie, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Ehibhatiomhan

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Reading

Reading are enjoying a new manager bounce under Richardson, but their struggles away from home this season and poor record at Bloomfield Road count against them.

With both sides locked in a relegation battle and desperate not to lose, we are predicting a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

