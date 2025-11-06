Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Blackpool and Cardiff City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking for successive league wins for the first time this season, Blackpool host Cardiff City in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides were in FA Cup action at the weekend, with the Seasiders beating Scunthorpe United 1-0, while the Bluebirds were narrowly defeated 1-0 away to Peterborough United.

Match preview

Blackpool head into their 15th league game unbeaten in three matches across all competitions, though they remain second bottom in the third-tier table with just 12 points and three adrift from safety.

Following a poor start to the 2025-26 season, the Seasiders parted company with Steve Bruce and appointed Ian Evatt, who returned to the club 12 years after he left as a player.

Evatt has made an instant impact since his arrival, winning both of his opening games, including a late league victory at Peterborough, followed by a professional 1-0 FA Cup win over National League side Scunthorpe in the First Round.

It was imperative that they got off to a strong start, considering they find themselves in the bottom four, with a win on Saturday not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone just yet, but would extend their unbeaten run to five games.

With just 13 goals scored, with only three sides in the division having found the net fewer times, and 22 goals conceded, among the worst in the third tier, the Seasiders will be eager to improve both figures as they aim to build momentum.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, exited the FA Cup last weekend and are now fully focused on their league campaign, with the aim of returning to the top of the table.

Relegated from the Championship last season, promotion at the first attempt remains the priority for Irishman Brian Barry-Murphy, who became the club's first permanent manager since Omer Riza, who left in April 2025.

The Bluebirds have enjoyed a strong start under Barry-Murphy, boasting a 65% win rate from his opening 20 matches, having won eight of their first 13 League One games while conceding just 11 goals, the second-best defensive record in the division.

A goal in the 94th minute from Bolton Wanderers' Amario Cozier-Duberry handed the Bluebirds their first league loss since September, so they will be looking to bounce back at the earliest opportunity.

With one game in hand over the top two, the Bluebirds could move to the summit before the international break, making a positive start to their promotion push as they enter a busy winter period.

Blackpool League One form:

L L W D W W

Blackpool form (all competitions):

L D W L D W

Cardiff City League One form:

L W L W W L

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W L W L W L

Team News

Blackpool appear to have come away from their last game with no fresh injuries, but Evatt could make tweaks as he looks to find his best XI.

Danny Imray, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor remain sidelined, while Albie Morgan and Michael Ihiekwe will also miss out, despite their injuries being less serious than first feared.

Ashley Fletcher, who started up top in Evatt's first game as boss and scored last time out in the cup, is expected to lead the line once again.

Cardiff City could rotate after successive cup fixtures, with Ollie Tanner and Jak Alnwick unavailable for injury or personal reasons.

Expect the Colwill brothers to start in midfield, with Yousef Salech looking to add to his five League One goals.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Lyons, Horsfall, Casey; Hamilton, Bowler, Evans, Brown, Ashworth; Fletcher, Bloxham

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Bagan, Turnbull, Fish; J. Colwill, Robertson; Kellyman, R. Colwill, Robinson; Salech

We say: Blackpool 1-2 Cardiff City

Blackpool are yet to taste defeat under Evatt but face their toughest test yet in Cardiff, who have lost just once on the road all season. We think the Bluebirds' quality and consistency will prove decisive, and we expect them to leave Bloomfield Road with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



