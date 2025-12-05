Preview: Blackpool vs Carlisle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 05 Dec 2025 14:31 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 21:07

National League Carlisle United will look to knock out EFL opposition when they take on Blackpool in Sunday's FA Cup second-round clash at Bloomfield Road.

Carlisle will carry an 11-game unbeaten run into the contest, while the Tangerines have gone five matches without a win.

Blackpool have already beaten one National League side in the FA Cup after seeing off Scunthorpe United via a narrow 1-0 scoreline in November's first-round clash.

The Tangerines will head into the second-round tie on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them lose four times in five competitive matches.

They fell to a heavy 3-0 loss in last Saturday's home league game against Carlisle United, leaving them in 22nd spot in the League One table and a point adrift from safety.

Ian Evatt's side experienced another disappointing outing in midweek, crashing out of the EFL Trophy with a 4-2 away defeat to League Two Harrogate Town in the Round of 32.

After losing on the road in the EFL Trophy, the Tangerines will return to the familiar surroundings of Bloomfield Road, where they have won three of their previous five competitive matches.

Blackpool will be looking to avoid a second consecutive round two exit after losing 2-1 to Birmingham City at this stage of last season's FA Cup campaign.

After suffering back-to-back relegations, Carlisle United are going well in their bid to return to the EFL for the first time of asking.

Mark Hughes's side are sitting in second place and behind leaders Rochdale on goal difference after collecting 46 points from their 21 National League matches.

The Cumbrians have won four of their previous five league games, including 2-1 victories in their last two outings against Boston United and Tamworth.

In fact, Carlisle have put together an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions since suffering back-to-back defeats to York City and Rochdale in September.

Their impressive run of form includes a dramatic comeback win over Reading in the FA Cup first round, where Regan Linney netted two stoppage-time goals to send the tie to extra-time, before he went on to net the winner to complete his hat-trick and set up a second-round clash with Blackpool.

Carlisle are bidding to beat the Tangerines in a competitive away game for the first time since winning 1-0 in November 1987 in the Associate Members' Cup.

Danny Imray is also set to make his injury comeback, having been out of action since the end of September due to a knee injury.

Dale Taylor and Niall Ennis are make progress in their respective recoveries, although it remains unclear whether they will be available for the FA Cup tie.

As for the visitors, Josh Grant is in a race to prove his fitness after missing last weekend's win over Tamworth.

Linney will offer one of the visitor's main attacking threats, having scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances this season.

Peacock-Farrell; Ihiekwe, Horsfall, Casey; Evans; Lyons, Coulson, Honeymoon, Brown; Fletcher, Bloxham

Lewis; Williams, Feeney, Hayden, Harper; Macadam, Gilliead; Luamba, Conn-Clarke, Linney; Kelly

Two divisions may separate the two sides, but Carlisle enter Sunday's fixture as the in-form side, and we think the confident visitors will produce a strong away performance to pull off a cup upset.