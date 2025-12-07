Preview: Mansfield Town vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 20:38 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 07:51

Battling to stay in the League One playoff spots on Tuesday, Bolton Wanderers will travel to face Mansfield Town at One Call Stadium.

The Stags are looking for their first third-tier win since October, while the Trotters could extend their unbeaten streak to six in the league.

Match preview

Nigel Clough's Mansfield may not have set the world alight in 2024-25, but they survived in League One after being promoted the season prior and could yet make a move towards the top six with a strong run this term.

That being said, the Stags will need to turn things around sooner rather than later to do so given that they come into this clash after losing three on the bounce in the league.

On Saturday, Clough's side found a reprieve from that trio of defeats with a penalty shootout victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, drawing 1-1 in the opening 90 minutes and 2-2 after extra time before eventually triumphing 3-1 on spot kicks.

With attention turning back to the league, Mansfield currently sit 16th in the table, and their total of 22 points sees them exactly six clear of the relegation zone and six short of the playoffs.

As a result, it would be fair to say that this test could help to decide the direction of the hosts' season, and given that they have only lost once outright across their last seven home games, fans may be cautiously optimistic of that direction being positive.

Meanwhile, Steven Schumacher's Bolton missed out on the playoffs last term, but the club are determined to finally get back to the Championship this season.

To that end, the Trotters have proven their resilience in recent weeks, putting together an impressive eight-game undefeated run that started in mid-October and only came to an end on Saturday, when Swindon Town thrashed Bolton 4-0 in the FA Cup.

Schumacher's men are still six matches unbeaten in League One, however, where they remained sixth in the table after drawing 1-1 with Luton Town on November 29.

That being said, the Trotters will be looking over their shoulder on Tuesday given that the Hatters are just one point behind, not to mention that all of Huddersfield Town, AFC Wimbledon, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are within three points of them.

Problematically for Bolton, they have only won one league game away from home in 2025-26, and considering that only a victory can guarantee their place in the top six stays safe for another matchday, fans would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

Mansfield Town League One form:

W

D

W

L

L

L

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

L

W

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

L

W

W

W

D

D

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

After making some changes for their FA Cup clash with Accrington, Mansfield should welcome the likes of goalkeeper Liam Roberts back into the XI.

Just ahead of the shot-stopper, Clough could opt for a back four of Kyle Knoyle, Deji Oshilaja, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Stephen McLaughlin.

However, given that the Stags are still missing Luke Bolton, and fellow midfielders Jamie McDonnell and Regan Hendry are likely to miss out, Nathan Moriah-Welsh may be shifted to start alongside Louis Reed in the centre of the park.

As for Bolton, Xavier Simons will be unavailable after being sent off against Luton, so expect to see Josh Sheehan joined by Aaron Morley in a double pivot.

Elsewhere, striker Victor Adeboyejo remains out with a knee injury, though Sam Dalby should be on hand to start, with Mason Burstow offering additional firepower from the bench.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; Hewitt, Reed, Moriah-Welsh, Dickov; Evans, Dwyer

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman; Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Johnston, Taylor; Sheehan, Morley; Cozier-Duberry, Dempsey, Osei-Tutu; Dalby

We say: Mansfield Town 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Mansfield may be in poor form overall, but they are difficult to beat at home, and could frustrate their visitors on Tuesday.

In that same vein, Bolton have been lacklustre on the road, and are unlikely to collect all three points away from the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

