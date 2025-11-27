Preview: Cardiff City vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 27 Nov 2025 09:54 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:30

Cardiff City play host to Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon looking for a successive League One victory that could send them top.

At a time when the Bluebirds are second and have games in hand on other teams in the playoff positions, they take on a Stags side who currently sit 13th but could go within a few points of the top six with a win in the Welsh capital.

Match preview

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Cardiff hired Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager, and he has so far overseen 23 games in charge, boasting an impressive win rate of 65.2% in all competitions.

Cup ties and postponements means Cardiff have games in hand on the majority of sides in the third tier and could be seven points clear of third if they take advantage of them.

Their new Irish manager deserves credit for the job he has done and developed a side with one of the best defensive records in League One, a significant improvement from their backline woes in the 2024-25 campaign.

Not only is their defensive record the second best in the league, no side has scored more than their 25 goals, highlighting the fact Cardiff have a great foundation to continue their bid for an immediate return to the Championship.

A tenth league win of the season could see the Bluebirds leapfrog Stevenage in the standings and put them top as they head into a busy winter period.

© Imago

Mansfield Town, meanwhile, exceeded expectations with a 17th-place finish last season following their promotion from League Two the season before.

Having established the club at this level, Nigel Clough now aims higher for 2025-26, and the Stags have shown promising signs despite recent setbacks.

After 16 League One outings, Mansfield Town sit 13th on 22 points after six wins, four draws and six losses, but a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions has halted their momentum.

Clough will be eager for his side to rediscover the form that briefly put them within reach of the playoff picture, and victory in Wales could lift them as high as eighth.

Cardiff City League One form:

L W W L L W

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

L W L L W W

Mansfield Town League One form:

D W D W L L

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

D W W L L L

Team News

© Imago

Cardiff will be without Welsh international Rubin Colwill after an injury forced him off after 20 minutes last time out, Alex Robertson is one player who could potentially come in for him.

Barry-Murphy is unlikely to make drastic changes but may be tempted to start Chris Willock, following his late goal off the bench last time out.

Expect captain Calum Chambers to continue in a back four with Yousef Salech leading the line for the Bluebirds.

As for Mansfield, ongoing issues with midfielder Luke Bolton means Nigel Clough will be unable to call upon him for Saturday.

Baily Cargill returned to the matchday squad last time out and could make his first start since recovering.

Starting eight of his 10 League One appearances, Rhys Oates has found the back of the net three times and is expected to lead the line once again.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; J. Colwill, Wintle; Kellyman, Robertson, Willock; Salech

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; McDonnell, Reed; Lewis, Gardner, Evans; Oates

We say: Cardiff City 3-0 Mansfield Town

With one of the strongest attacks and defences in League One, Cardiff enter this fixture as firm favourites and will be confident of maintaining their momentum.

Mansfield will be eager to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later, but we expect the Bluebirds to have too much quality on the day and claim a comfortable victory.

