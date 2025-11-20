Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Mansfield Town and Huddersfield Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Separated only on goal difference in the League One table and in pursuit of playoff places, Mansfield Town and Huddersfield Town will do battle at the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts sit ninth after a defeat last time out, while their visitors moved back up to 10th spot with a victory in their last outing before the international break.

Match preview

Mansfield Town head into action at the One Call Stadium on Saturday in search of a return to winning ways in League One, having seen a climb up the division halted last time out.

The Stags have enjoyed a creditable start to their second consecutive season in England's third tier, earning 22 points from their first 15 games having won six and lost five of those.

The start is in no small part down to a strong home record, having picked up 14 points from their first seven league outings at the One Call Stadium, most recently seeing off Plymouth Argyle on home turf in late October thanks to goals from Will Evans and Jordan Bowery.

That stretched a league unbeaten run to five games, but then on the back of an EFL Trophy defeat to Saturday's visitors, Nigel Clough's side visited Northampton Town before the November break and succumbed to a 2-1 loss, despite taking a first-half lead through Rhys Oates, as Jack Perkins and Tom Eaves netted second-half goals for the hosts.

Still sitting ninth in League One and four points behind fourth-placed Bolton Wanderers and sixth-placed Stevenage, Mansfield Town can continue to improve their standing at the right end of the table with another home win on Saturday.

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive with some renewed confidence in search of a second victory over the Stags this month.

Huddersfield Town also had a rest last weekend enforced by the international break, and they headed into it on the back of a crucial return to winning ways, having previously dropped away from League One's top six with a disappointing run of form.

Indeed, three straight league defeats to Stockport County, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers, within a five-match losing run in all competitions, left Lee Grant's men on 19 points from 13 outings, but they have bounced back with consecutive victories since.

The Terriers firstly hosted Mansfield Town in EFL Trophy action and won 3-1 thanks to Dion Charles's brace and Josh Feeney's goal, before meeting Plymouth Argyle in League One and winning by the same scoreline with Charles again on the scoresheet alongside Bojan Radulovic and Cameron Ashia.

Still with work to do to get their first season under Grant back on track, but with cause for optimism from recent weeks and a four-point gap up to the top six, Huddersfield Town will bid to continue a winning run on Saturday and move TO within touching distance of the playoff places.

Mansfield Town League One form:

WDWDWL

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

WDWWLL

Huddersfield Town League One form:

DWLLLW

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

LLLLWW

Team News

Mansfield Town will remain without defender Baily Cargill and midfielder Luke Bolton on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Rhys Oates netted his fourth goal of the season last time out and will continue to lead the line, while Will Evans leads the squad with five so far this term and will join Tyler Roberts behind the front man.

Lukas Akins, George Maris, Dom Dwyer and Jordan Bowery will all compete to come in from the start after the defeat to Northampton Town last time out, while Aaron Lewis and Jamie McDonnell should continue their midfield partnership with the latter returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.

Huddersfield Town remain badly hit by injuries, with Herbie Kane, David Kasumu, Murray Wallace, Antony Evans, Joe Low, Marcus McGuane and Jack Whatmough all set to continue spells on the sidelines.

They may be unchanged from the win over Plymouth last time out, with Radinio Balker having battled back from injury setbacks to join Josh Feeney at the back.

Dion Charles will continue in the attack, having scored three goals in the last two games to end his wait to open his Terriers account after a January arrival, and there is plenty of competition at the top of the pitch with Joe Taylor, Leo Castledine and Alfie May hoping to come in from the start.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Bowery, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; Lewis, McDonnell; Akins, Roberts, Evans; Oates

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Sorensen, Feeney, Balker, Roosken; Ledson, Wiles; Harness, Charles, Castledine; Radulovic

We say: Mansfield Town 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town appear to be rebuilding confidence under Grant, and with lifted spirits we see them overcoming their injury issues and showing their superior quality in Saturday's trip to Mansfield.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley Written by

