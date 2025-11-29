Liverpool learn Arne Slot sack 'fee' after Reds boss equals unwanted 96-year-old club record

By Ben Knapton | 29 Nov 2025 06:59 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 07:20

The cost of Liverpool sacking Arne Slot has reportedly been revealed as the Dutchman's future comes under further scrutiny.

The 2024-25 Premier League title winner made headlines for all the right reasons last season, but he has been setting all the wrong kind of records during a catastrophic 2025-26 season so far.

Many members of the Anfield faithful have already written off their team's chances of retaining their title, as the 12th-placed Reds already lie 11 points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League rankings with nearly a third of the season gone.

Liverpool have been humbled 3-0 by Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in their last two Premier League games, before a 4-1 embarrassment at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League at Anfield in midweek.

The latter result saw Liverpool equal an unwanted club 96-year record, as it marked the first time since the 1929-30 season that the Merseyside giants had lost three home games by three or more goals in a single season.

How much would Liverpool have to pay to sack Arne Slot?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Furthermore, the Reds have also lost three games by three goals or more across all tournaments for the first time in 72 years, as well as conceding three or more goals in three straight matches for the first time since 1992.

Calls for a change in management are growing with every passing defeat, but according to De Telegraaf - via Anfield Edition - the Reds would need to fork out £10m to sack Slot.

The Dutchman still has a little under two years to run on his contract at Anfield, having signed a deal until 2027 upon his arrival, although talk of a possible extension has quietened down during the Reds' unforeseen plight.

Liverpool are no strangers to coughing up eight-figure sums to change managers, as their company records show that they paid £15m to Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff when they were dismissed in 2015.

The Reds may not need to fork out any severance pay to assistant Giovanni van Bronckhorst, though, as the former Netherlands left-back could leave voluntarily amid reports that he is being considered for the Indonesia job.

Who could Liverpool replace Arne Slot with?

To the dismay of some supporters, Liverpool are not thought to be considering a managerial change whatsoever at this moment in time, as the club are grateful to Slot for 2024-25 and still have belief that he can turn the tide.

However, push may come to shove if Liverpool continue losing games and sliding down the table - they are already closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table points-wise, sitting 11 below Arsenal and seven above 18th-placed Leeds United.

There has inevitably been talk of a magical Jurgen Klopp homecoming until the end of the season, although a Liverpool expert recently told Sports Mole that a return for the German is still unlikely.

Gareth Southgate and Xavi represent two of the most high-profile available managers right now, but Liverpool would face an uphill struggle to bring the likes of Andoni Iraola or Oliver Glasner to the club midway through the season.

The same goes for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, although the ex-RB Leipzig manager could be an option after the 2026 World Cup if he leaves his national team post.