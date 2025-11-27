Arne Slot sack latest: Update on possible Jurgen Klopp Liverpool return as PSV Champions League defeat fuels exit rumours

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Nov 2025 13:16 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 16:19

Jurgen Klopp could be tempted into managing Liverpool on an interim basis, but any move for him is still unlikely, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The 2025-26 season has been abysmal for the boss Arne Slot, who oversaw a ninth defeat in 12 games when his side lost 4-1 against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Liverpool's defeat has fuelled speculation that he could be dismissed amid rumours that former head coach Klopp could be looked at as the Dutchman's replacement.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch did not rule the idea out due to Klopp's emotional attachment to the club, but he saw the move as unlikely, saying: "Maybe as an interim. Maybe if he was happy to say 'I will come in until the end of the season'.

"Jurgen Klopp might think of it as just a few months, and not a huge commitment. If it's just a few months, he might say okay.

"I just don't think with the way that Jurgen Klopp loves Liverpool that you could completely rule it out at this stage, but in terms of the likelihood of it, I'm not feeling like it's particularly likely at the moment."

Klopp has previously stated that he does not miss the stress of management, though he did suggest a return to Liverpool would be possible under the right circumstances.

Arne Slot replacements: Could Julian Nagelsmann be appointed?

One of the difficulties with replacing managers in the middle of a season is that the desired candidate may not be available until the summer.

Current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has previously been linked with the club, though with the World Cup to come in the summer, it seems unlikely that he would leave before the end of the tournament.

Lynch did ponder the possibility of the club hiring an interim in order to wait for Nagelsmann, telling Sports Mole: "Klopp would only get you to a certain point to ensure that they have the time to get a certain candidate in.

"One of the reasons Liverpool would prefer to wait is because the better time to appoint managers is in the summer rather than do it mid-season.

"I know Julian Nagelsmann has been mentioned as a potential successor, and I would expect that he won't be available until the other side of the World Cup, so to get an interim in would actually make sense."

The 38-year-old has experience managing Bayern Munich, and he is regarded as a bright tactician, so perhaps he could help address many of Liverpool's issues.

© Imago / osnapix

What has happened to Arne Slot's contract extension?

Arne Slot has less than two years left on his current Liverpool contract, and prior to the club's poor results, there was talk of an extension.

However, there have been relatively few stories about a new deal, and there are a growing number of supporters that feel the Dutchman's time at the club will be coming to an end.

Lynch insisted that any murmurings of a contract extension have gone quiet as a result of the team's form, when he told Sports Mole: "It is interesting because it's gone quiet. We're not hearing any suggestions that they're moving towards a new deal.

"These are not the periods to go and renew a manager's contract when it's going this badly, because while you have to give them enough rope at times, it's been a continued period of poor results.

"They will be looking at recent results and performances, and they won't be tripping over themselves to go and give Slot a new contract at this point. That's something that will be on held off until we see a sustained return to form."

A defeat for Slot on Sunday in the Premier League when his side take on West Ham United could make his position in the dugout untenable.

