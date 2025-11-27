Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven: 'Never seen Liverpool play so badly' - Curtis Jones responds to latest Reds low

By Axel Clody | 27 Nov 2025 06:48 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:18

Curtis Jones was emphatic in criticising the terrible spell Liverpool are going through this season.

After the embarrassing 4-1 thrashing suffered against PSV at Anfield, the number 17 did not hide his anger at the collective performance and delivered a rare outburst in its bluntness, making clear that the crisis has already gone beyond the limit.

"Unacceptable. I have no words. I have passed the stage of anger and sadness. I have no words. I am a player and a supporter. I have never seen the team play so badly."

Liverpool suffered their third consecutive defeat, and in all of them conceded three goals or more - something that, in the club's history, had not happened since December 1953. There have been nine losses in the last 12 games: an alarming number that puts manager Arne Slot under pressure.

Liverpool in freefall

© Imago / ANP

The negative run has exposed an emotionally dejected team struggling to find answers on the pitch. The performance against PSV symbolised this phase: unfocused, defensively vulnerable and unable to sustain intensity for more than a few minutes. The atmosphere at Anfield, marked by dissatisfaction and disbelief, reflected the feeling that Liverpool have lost their bearings - both tactical and emotional - in a short space of time.

"At the moment, we are in the s*** and that needs to change. At the end of the day, we still have that badge on our chest. Until that badge disappears, we will fight and try to take this team back to where it needs to be and show why Liverpool are the best team in the world," Jones added.

Liverpool's season so far

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

After a strong start to the season - particularly in the Premier League - Liverpool have plummeted in output. Many of the big-money signings have not gelled, and even the fans' idols, such as Mohamed Salah, seem far from their ideal form.

Then came successive defeats and an unrecognisable performance for a team that, until recently, were comfortable English champions in the world's biggest league. The Reds now languish in 12th place in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

In the Champions League, things are not going well either. With Wednesday's (26th) defeat, Arne Slot's side, already eliminated from the EFL Cup (lost to Crystal Palace), have stalled on nine points and dropped to 13th place.

"I think it is a shock for everyone. For the players, for the journalists here present, for me, for everyone. It is a shock and it is very, very, very unexpected, considering the quality we have," Slot stated at the press conference after the match.

This article was originally published on Trivela.