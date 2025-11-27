Arne Slot future: Liverpool boss responds to sack question as pressure mounts following PSV humbling

By Ben Sully | 27 Nov 2025 00:09 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 03:19

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has insisted it is up "for other people to judge" whether he should be at risk of the sack following Wednesday's heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds' poor continued with a demoralising 4-1 loss in Wednesday's Champions League meeting with PSV at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai cancelled out Ivan Perisic's opener from the penalty spot, only for Guus Til to restore the visitors' advantage before the hour mark.

Couhaib Driouech took the game away from Liverpool with a late brace, condemning the Reds to a third consecutive defeat in all competitons.

What matters worse for Liverpool is that they have lost all three of those games by three-goal margins, leading to questions about Slot's job security in the Anfield dugout.

3 - Liverpool have lost three consecutive games in all competitions by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since December 1953. Alarming. pic.twitter.com/OlsbDHMwQG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2025

Slot responds to question over Liverpool future

After overseeing a ninth loss in 12 matches, Slot was asked whether it was fair for him to be under pressure to keep his job just six months after leading Liverpool to the Premier League title.

"I do not think it is important if it's fair or not. But that is normal, that I understand," Slot told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"If any manager around the world loses football games, let alone so many as we have lost, it is quite normal that people have an opinion about that. If that is fair or not fair, that is for other people to judge.

"I try to analyse, try to help the players as much as I can. It's obvious that I do not do it in the way I did last season because when you talk about individual errors, I think that is also something that comes from a team effort.

"So, again, I need to do better, and that is what I am trying to do every single day, to improve the team, and that is where my main focus is, to be honest."

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Slot "very negative" after heavy Champions League loss

In regard to the game itself, Slot was left unhappy with the way his team conceded the four goals against their Dutch opponents.

"The emotions are very negative and disappointed," the Liverpool head coach told TNT Sports.

"The way we conceded the goals, but I have to be positive about the reaction to going 1-0 down, and we were good up until half-time. We had chances to go 2-1, and at half-time no one expected us to lose 4-1."

Slot will be desperate to see a positive response from his side in Sunday's Premier League meeting with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Dutchman will be fully aware that anything less than three points will only increase the scrutiny ahead of games against Sunderland and Leeds United.