Crystal Palace lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Adam Wharton returns for Red Devils audition

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 10:31 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:40

Crystal Palace lynchpin Adam Wharton is set to return to the starting lineup when the Eagles welcome Manchester United to Selhurst Park for Sunday's Premier League encounter.

The England international - a reported target for the Red Devils - was dropped to the bench for Thursday's Conference League clash with Strasbourg, but he was introduced prematurely in the first half due to Will Hughes's injury.

Hughes's issue is not serious and he is likely to make the matchday squad, but Wharton will surely replace his stricken colleague in the Eagles' XI, likely as one of three changes on Oliver Glasner's end.

Hughes and Jefferson Lerma started as the midfield two in France, but the latter should also be displaced by Daichi Kamada, now a consistent Premier League starter for the FA Cup holders.

Out wide, Borna Sosa's knock means that Tyrick Mitchell's left-wing back slot is safe, while Daniel Munoz enters the weekend as the defender with the most Premier League goal contributions in the 2025-26 season - two of his own and two assists.

The Colombia international will continue providing support to Jean-Philippe Mateta - another name said to be on Man Utd's transfer wishlist - while Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr are attacking shoo-ins too.

The same goes for Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and former Red Devils man Dean Henderson at the back, but Jaydee Canvot can expect to drop out for the more experienced Chris Richards.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

