Liverpool news: Mohamed Salah, the first victim of Arne Slot's failure?

Plunged even deeper into crisis with the home rout (1-4) against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday in the Champions League, Liverpool find themselves in a critical situation. If Arne Slot is pushed towards the exit, it is Mohamed Salah who could be the first victim of his manager's difficulties.

Against his former club, at Anfield, Slot had the opportunity to secure a precious victory to regain credit, in the eyes of supporters but also his directors. But instead, Liverpool collapsed and suffered a heavy defeat against PSV Eindhoven. The 47-year-old manager is obviously not solely responsible for the Reds' debacle, key players Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk completely missed their match.

But whilst the English press are putting pressure on Arne Slot, Oliver Holt points to another culprit. The Daily Mail journalist believes it may be time to turn the page on Salah, who is clearly having his worst start to a season with Liverpool. Not concerned defensively, sloppy in play and ineffective in front of goal, the Egyptian winger no longer has unanimous support.

Salah sacrificed to relaunch Liverpool?

"At a time when Slot desperately needs Salah to excel, he has virtually disappeared and become a burden. He is far from the only player underperforming in the team currently, but he is one of them. Until his departure for the tournament in Morocco (AFCON), Slot should use him as a substitute. Upon his return, he will have to fight to regain his place in a team that has finally committed to the post-Jurgen Klopp era," Holt believes.

This view is far from singular. For many Liverpool observers, Salah should no longer be a starter, despite his glorious past with the English club. This summer, the 33-year-old extended until June 2027, but clearly, this may be one season too many in the Premier League. The Egypt star still embodies Saudi Arabia's dream and, if Slot truly decides to leave him on the bench, then a departure could be confirmed next summer.

