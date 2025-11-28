Preview: Roma vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Nov 2025 15:46 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 06:38

Surprise Serie A leaders Roma will host reigning champions Napoli in a Sunday night showdown, as the two southern sides clash at Stadio Olimpico.

Following midweek wins in Europe, this season's first Derby del Sole comes with both clubs challenging for the Scudetto.

Match preview

After 12 matchdays, Roma sat top of Serie A outright for the first time in more than a decade, two points clear of nearest rivals Napoli and AC Milan.

Last week's 3-1 defeat of Cremonese - featuring another goal from influential schemer Matias Soule - made it three straight wins across all competitions, and Gian Piero Gasperini's men upped that tally on Thursday.

The 2024 winner saw his side beat former Europa League leaders Midtjylland 2-1 in Rome, keeping them in the hunt for a cherished top-eight finish with three games to go.

Experts at retaining a lead, Roma have also scored the opening goal in eight of their nine domestic wins this term, and such a record has been built on a solid defence.

The Giallorossi have conceded just six Serie A goals so far - their lowest tally after 12 games since 2013 - and the last team with a better record at this stage was Napoli in the 2021-22 campaign.

Now, Roma must try to keep their Campanian counterparts - and likely title rivals - at arm's length by at least avoiding defeat on Sunday. However, the capital club have won just two of the teams' last nine meetings at Stadio Olimpico.

In fact, home or away, Napoli have been beaten just once across their last 11 Serie A games against Roma, with the sole exception coming back in December 2023.

Just ahead of a high-stakes Derby del Sole, the Partenopei seem to have rediscovered their spark, following a shift of formation and personnel by frustrated coach Antonio Conte.

His Scudetto-winning squad, supplemented by several summer signings, had been struggling to find top form, but they were impressive in last week's 3-1 victory over Atalanta, with David Neres netting a double.

Then, in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Qarabag, Conte's men could even afford to waste a penalty, as star man Scott McTominay led them to a 2-0 victory despite Rasmus Hojlund missing from the spot.

However, before heading to the 'Eternal City', Napoli have lost three of their last four Serie A fixtures on the road - and five of the previous six all told.

In addition to being leaky at the back, their most recent away goal from open play is still Hojlund's strike against Fiorentina in September. So, it remains to be seen whether their revival can continue in Rome.

Roma Serie A form:

L W W L W W

Roma form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Napoli Serie A form:

L W W D L W

Napoli form (all competitions):

W D D L W W

Team News

After the good news of Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey returning from injury on Thursday, Roma now have concerns over midfield pair Neil El Aynaoui (knee) and Manu Kone (ankle).

Both suffered sprains that put them in some doubt for Sunday's game; Angelino and Artem Dovbyk are already ruled out.

In the latter's absence, either Dybala or Evan Ferguson will lead the hosts' attack: the latter finally ended his year-long club goal drought last week.

Soule is the Giallorossi's top Serie A scorer, with four goals putting him alongside Napoli pair Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne, both of whom are currently sidelined.

The visitors' absence list also features Billy Gilmour, who is set to undergo groin surgery, Miguel Gutierrez, Romelu Lukaku and goalkeeper Alex Meret, but Leonardo Spinazzola may be passed fit to face his old club.

Likely to continue in their new 3-4-2-1 formation - a traditional favourite of Conte's - Napoli should stick with Hojlund up front; fellow striker Lorenzo Lucca has yet to find his feet since joining from Udinese.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Pellegrini; Dybala

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera; Neres, Lang; Hojlund

We say: Roma 0-1 Napoli

Roma and Napoli are two of only three teams yet to drop a single point from winning positions in Serie A.

So, scoring the first goal will be crucial this weekend, when the Italian champions can overhaul their hosts with a gritty win.

