Liverpool transfer news: Adam Wharton latest as Arne Slot faces prospect of midfield exit in order to sign Crystal Palace star

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Nov 2025 13:57 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 16:17

Liverpool may have to sanction the exit of a midfielder in order to sign Adam Wharton, Reds expert David Lynch has claimed.

The Merseysiders suffered a bruising 4-1 defeat on Wednesday at Anfield against PSV Eindhoven, who routinely played through the hosts' midfield.

Liverpool's lack of stability in the middle of the pitch has been concerning, and it is not surprising that the likes of Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace have been linked.

However, Lynch told Sports Mole that the Englishman's arrival may be dependent on the exit of a current star, saying: "In terms of numbers, I don't see how you can make Wharton work. People talk about rotation, but Liverpool are already well stocked in terms of purely numbers.

"The first-choice three last season of Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai is there with Curtis Jones backing them up, who has not had the minutes he deserves this season. Slot was also adamant that Florian Wirtz will have games in midfield.

"Wharton is one to keep an eye on going into the summer, but I believe he would need to be facilitated by a departure, and probably a pretty significant one. I'm not just talking about Endo moving on, so it'd have to be a big one."

Arne Slot utilised Curtis Jones at right-back against PSV, while all three of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch started in midfield, though the return of Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz would boost the team's current depth.

Alexis Mac Allister: Could midfielder leave Anfield in summer window?

While there is hope that the current group of midfielders could improve, the likes of Gravneberch and Mac Allister have consistently failed to impress this term, with the latter arguably one of the team’s worst performers.

Mac Allister was among the best midfielders in the Premier League in 2024-25, but with the Argentine’s contract set to expire in just over two years, perhaps selling him now would allow the club to extract maximum profit from his departure.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch accepted that Mac Allister is the most likely midfield star to leave in the summer, saying: “He feels like the one who would be the likeliest candidate because we're not hearing anything about his contract situation.

“I know that Liverpool are progressing with Szoboszlai and Gravenberch’s contract, and they're both younger than Mac Allister, who is 26. Maybe Liverpool would think this would be the time to sell him. There are those links to Real Madrid.

“There's nothing firm there yet in terms of someone coming for him, but if Real Madrid were interested, they wouldn't have been particularly impressed by his first half of the season. He’s still a fantastic player and Liverpool aren’t wanting to kick out the door just yet.”

Szoboszlai and Gravenberch have reportedly been in negotiations with Liverpool over new contracts, whereas there has been little talk of a new deal for Mac Allister.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Adam Wharton: Could Liverpool make January transfer window move?

Liverpool spent in the region of £450m in the summer, but many supporters are keen for the club to strengthen further in January.

Palace may be reluctant to sell Wharton to the Reds given they are among the favourites to win the Conference League, which would guarantee the Eagles Europa League football next term.

Lynch shot down suggestions that Liverpool could sign the midfielder in the winter, telling Sports Mole: "It's not one that I would ever expect to be a January transfer. It doesn't make sense for the player, doesn't make sense for Crystal Palace.

"This feels like a big one coming into the summer and my thinking is that I've not heard anything about any talks starting with Palace, but I do know that interest is definitely there. Whether that progresses is a wait and see situation.

"Wharton is the best profile fit for replacing Mac Allister, as while there's talk about him being a pure defensive midfielder, I don't agree with that. He's a passer and not necessarily a controller, but he would be important in terms of build up."

Liverpool will almost certainly look to sign a midfielder over the next two transfer windows, though they may have to be patient if their desired target is Wharton.