Crystal Palace are reportedly unlikely to sell highly-rated midfielder Adam Wharton during the winter window, amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old is being courted by some of the biggest clubs in world football and recently responded to speculation linking him to the Red Devils.

Wharton picked up the first major silverware of his career last season, forming part of Oliver Glasner's FA Cup-winning Palace outfit.

The midfielder has also made an impact on the international stage despite his tender years, earning his maiden England cap.

Since securing the switch from Blackburn Rovers to Selhurst Park in February 2024, Wharton has played 58 matches without scoring for the Eagles.

Man United, Liverpool recieve Wharton update?

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace have decided their plan regarding the potential sale of superstar Wharton in the New Year.

The report states that the FA Cup holders are in no rush to complete contract talks with the player, who they are unlikely to sell in January.

It is understood that Palace have already commenced discussions with Wharton over a new contract, one which would include a significant pay rise.

Despite his current deal expiring during the summer of 2029, the South London club want to offer the midfielder an improved contract in line with his increasing importance to the team.

As a result, it is likely that potential purchasers such as Man United and Liverpool will need to wait until next summer at the earliest to secure Wharton's talents.

Man United's midfield

Despite being written off by pundits and supporters alike during the Erik ten Hag era, five-time Champions League winner Casemiro is holding down the fort in the middle of the park under Ruben Amorim.

Often compared to Wharton in the context of the England national team, Kobbie Mainoo is currently out of favour at the Theatre of Dreams.

A leadership figure in the dressing room at Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes has the ability to operate in many areas across the engine room.