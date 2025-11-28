Liverpool transfer news: Another blow for Ibrahima Konate after Real Madrid rejection?

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Nov 2025 18:53 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:36

Bayern Munich have reportedly made a decision on one of their transfer targets, Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old has a contract at Anfield until the end of the season, and despite a generous offer being placed on the table, no decision has been made so far.

Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he could reunite with one of his former teammates, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Los Blancos have reportedly informed the Reds that they have dropped interest in the French defender and will no longer pursue the deal in 2026.

Bayern Munich stance on Konate revealed?

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Bayern have been in talks with Konate's camp over a potential move.

The Bavarian giants are struggling with the same issue as that of Liverpool, that is agreeing on a deal with one of their star defenders, Dayot Upamecano.

The French defender has been outstanding this season for Vincent Kompany's side, and Bayern are desperate to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

Upamecano has hinted during the latest international break that his agent has been in talks with the German giants and working to find the best solution for everyone.

According to Christian Falk, if Upamecano signs a new deal at Bayern, the German champions will not chase after Konate even if he becomes a free agent.

Blow for Konate - advantage for Liverpool?

© Imago / Visionhaus

With Madrid off the table and Bayern too likely to move away, Konate has a big decision to make about his future.

This also allows Liverpool to bargain hard in negotiations, as Konate's form has dropped massively this season, and he has a lot to prove.

The Reds should look to sign a new centre-back in January, regardless of Konate's situation, and Marc Guehi could be an option.