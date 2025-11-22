Liverpool reportedly make a 'generous' offer to Ibrahima Konate, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool have reportedly made a 'generous' offer to Ibrahima Konate, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Konate has a contract at Anfield until the end of the season, which means he will leave the club for free next summer, or he can enter into a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January onwards.

During the recent international break, Konate confirmed that he has not received a contract offer from Liverpool, but his agent has been in talks with the Reds over a new deal.

However, recent reports have suggested that Liverpool have made a generous contract offer to Konate, but he has yet to respond to the club's latest offer.

Decision from Konate expected shortly

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Liverpool are working to keep the Frenchman at the club, and the negotiations are at a crucial stage.

The 26-year-old is expected to inform Liverpool of his decision within the next few weeks.

Several heavyweight European clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, are also interested, but Real Madrid remains Konate's first priority if he leaves Liverpool.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make him one of the best-paid players in the present squad, but the possibility of him moving to Madrid where he can reunite with Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot be completely ruled out.

Liverpool's defensive crisis amid Konate's situation

Konate has been ever-present at the back for Liverpool alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Premier League this season, but he has been nowhere near the levels he showed in 2024-25.

The injury to Giovanni Leoni, who is set to miss the entire campaign, means Liverpool are short of options at the back, and Slot has not been able to rotate defenders.

The Reds are in a battle for a top-four finish this season, and losing Konate during the middle of the season would be a massive blow for the club.

Liverpool should look to sign a new centre-back in January, and getting hold of at least one of Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano, or Nico Schlotterbeck would be ideal.