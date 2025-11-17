Liverpool apparently make a 'final' contract decision regarding Ibrahima Konate, who recently broke his silence on the speculation surrounding his future.

Liverpool have apparently made a 'final' contract decision regarding Ibrahima Konate, who recently broke his silence on the speculation surrounding his future.

As things stand, the France international will be leaving the Premier League champions on a free transfer, and he can hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January onwards.

Real Madrid have long been touted as Konate's next destination, although Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with a serious interest in the 26-year-old defender.

Konate opened up about his contract situation twice while on international duty with France, firstly claiming that he had not received an extension offer but was hopeful that the matter would be resolved as soon as possible.

The former RB Leipzig man then admitted that he was worried about his relationship with Liverpool supporters while his situation remains up in the air, but recent reports have contradicted Konate's claims.

Liverpool make 'final contract offer' to Ibrahima Konate

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri via Sky Sports Switzerland, Liverpool have now made their last contract offer to Konate, whom they believe they have been 'very generous' towards.

The exact terms of the deal are unclear, but Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make Konate one of the best-paid players in Arne Slot's squad with their final renewal offer, meaning he can expect a significant rise on his current £70,000-a-week salary.

According to Capology, 17 players earn more than Konate at Anfield, including backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and injury-plagued defender Joe Gomez (both £85k), while fringe winger Federico Chiesa in on £150,000 a week.

However, the report adds that Konate has 'always wanted' to pull on the Real Madrid jersey, and the 15-time European champions are still 'flirting' with the centre-back, who would share a dressing room with Trent Alexander-Arnold again if he snubs Liverpool's offer.

The 26-year-old is supposedly expected to make a decision on his future in the 'coming weeks', meaning that his next career move could be set in stone by the time the January transfer window rolls around.

Amid his contract uncertainty, Konate remains a stalwart of the Liverpool setup and has made 15 appearances in all tournaments this season, although he has come in for criticism for a noticeable drop-off in performances.

The Frenchman has registered six goals and four assists in 148 games for the Reds in all competitions since arriving in 2021, winning five major honours and one Champions League runners-up medal.

Should Liverpool consider selling Ibrahima Konate in January?

If Konate turns his nose up to Liverpool's final offer, the January transfer window represents the Reds' final opportunity to recoup some of the £35.2m they paid Leipzig for his services four years ago, as they cannot repeat their Alexander-Arnold Club World Cup trick next year.

Liverpool received £8.4m for the right-back a few weeks before his contract was due to expire, but with the Reds in a fight for the top four and already lacking defensive cover following Giovanni Leoni's ACL injury, selling Konate in January would be a nonsensical decision.

The Premier League champions may lose the Frenchman for nothing in the summer, but bringing in at least one of Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano or Nico Schlotterbeck would undoubtedly soften the blow.