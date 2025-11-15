Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate addresses rumours that the club have offered him a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

Ibrahima Konate has appeared to indicate that he has not received a contract offer from Liverpool despite recent reports.

The Reds will hope to use the November international break as an opportunity to reset given their defeat against Manchester City last Sunday saw them end the weekend in eighth place.

Liverpool have been vulnerable defensively all campaign, and centre-back Konate has struggled to show the form that he displayed in 2024-25, when he was a key part of a title-winning side.

Some supporters have speculated that the Frenchman's performances have declined due to issues surrounding his contract, with the 26-year-old set to leave for free at the end of the season unless new terms can be agreed.

Speaking to RMC Sport while on international duty for France, Konate refuted claims that he had been made a new offer by Liverpool, saying: "I've seen a lot of things. Liverpool have reportedly made me a new offer, I don't know where that information came from. My agents are still in discussions with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made very soon so I can announce it."

The defender has been strongly linked to Real Madrid, who already managed to lure Trent Alexander-Arnold from Anfield to Spain.

Should Liverpool renew Ibrahima Konate's contract?

During the 2024-25 season, Konate was arguably one the best centre-backs in the division, with Liverpool keeping more clean sheets (14) than any other team in the league.

However, the Frenchman has struggled to win his individual battles this season, and his issues defending wide channels are concerning given he has been at his best when protecting the flanks.

If the centre-back's head has been turned by the prospect of a move to Real Madrid, then it may be better if Liverpool prepared for his departure now rather than look for replacements at the last minute.

It should also be noted that Konate has often been beset by injuries, so Liverpool will have to weigh the benefits of offering him a lucrative deal against the drawbacks of dealing with his injury problems.

Who will partner Virgil van Dijk next season?

The Reds attempted to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, and considering the Englishman will be available for free at the end of the season, it would not be surprising if they looked to add him to their squad before the start of 2026-27.

Liverpool have also been linked to Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, and the Merseysiders may be able to agree an opportunistic deal with BVB given the German has less than two years left on his contract.

Giovanni Leoni was brought to Anfield in the previous transfer window, and but the 18-year-old is dealing with a serious knee injury, so it would be unfair to rely upon him as a starter next season.