Liverpool transfer news: ‘Very interested’ La Liga team 'contact' Premier League star amid fears Arne Slot will miss target

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Nov 2025 23:37 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 06:11

Atletico Madrid have contacted the entourage of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in a blow to Liverpool, the latest report has claimed.

Having suffered a disastrous 4-1 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, Reds boss Arne Slot is under immense pressure.

The result of the club's clash against West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League could be crucial in determining the Dutchman's future at Anfield.

Slot will hope that he remains in charge until the January transfer window, when he may be able to address some of his squad's deficiencies.

However, during an appearance on Radio Marca, Matteo Moretto revealed that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have made contact with reported Liverpool target Guehi, who is free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in the winter.

© Imago

Marc Guehi: Why centre-back will not solve Arne Slot's problems

Signing a centre-back in the January transfer window may help the club given Ibrahima Konate has made numerous mistakes and must be taken out of the firing line, but Guehi is unlikely to be the silver bullet to the team's issues.

When PSV scored their winning goal, assist provider Mauro Junior was allowed to roam the left flank without being challenged after initially getting past Mohamed Salah.

While there are question marks about whether Salah should have done more defensively, the goal itself highlighted a consistent theme of Liverpool failing to apply enough pressure on their opponents.

The lack of a coordinated press has meant that teams have been able to play through the Reds at will, and the blame for that must lie on Slot rather than on individuals.

Signing Guehi would do little if anything to improve Liverpool's out of possession approach, and the team's defence will almost certainly continue to face numerous attacks unless tactical changes are made.

How can Liverpool get back on track in the Premier League?

While there are several tactical problems that will not be solved by additions in January, there are still areas of the squad that could be strengthened.

Signing Guehi and an energetic forward such as Antoine Semenyo may help the club at both ends of the pitch, though the addition of a passer in midfield would also be of immense benefit.

Slot's side have struggled without Trent Alexander-Arnold, but signing either Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton or Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson would help replace the right-back's immense passing range.

It remains to be seen whether Slot would be able to make the most of any new arrivals, but he may not be in the Anfield dugout by the time the winter window opens.