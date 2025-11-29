Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 29 Nov 2025 06:55 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 08:14

Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to continue their push for the top four when they welcome a struggling Wolfsburg side to the Deutsche Bank Park this Sunday evening.

The Eagles are unbeaten in five Bundesliga games and boast one of the best goalscoring records, while the Wolves are in the midst of a huge crisis both on and off the field.

Match preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying a solid run of form in the league, picking up three wins from their last four outings – a string of results which has helped the Eagles climb up to sixth in the standings.

In fact, the Bundesliga is the only competition which Frankfurt appear to be excelling in this season, considering their recent results in the DFB Pokal and the Champions League have been disappointing.

For instance, Dino Toppmoller’s side enter the weekend on the back of a 3-0 trouncing at the hands of Atalanta BC – their third Champions League defeat from four games in the competition.

Conceding goals has been a serious problem for the Eagles, with only two other clubs in the Bundesliga having worse defensive records than Frankfurt.

Toppmoller’s side have shipped 22 goals in the league, with the only saving grace being their solid attack, which has scored 27 times.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, will be looking to shake off a run of eight defeats from nine games – including a 3-1 reverse at home to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

The Wolves are in a messy situation, having parted ways with their sporting director and their manager over the international break – two positions which are yet to be filled.

Under-19s coach Daniel Bauer has taken over the senior team on an interim basis, though he got a brutal reality check during that home defeat to Leverkusen.

When it comes to the position of the sporting director, Wolfsburg are still on the lookout for a resolution, having had their interest in Hoffenheim’s Andreas Schicker rejected.

While the storm continues at the Volkswagen Arena, Bauer will be hoping to turn things around on the pitch as the club look for their first competitive win in over a month.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

L D W D W W

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

L D D W W L

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

L L W L L L

Wolfsburg form (all competitions):

L W L L L L

Team News

© Imago

Eintracht Frankfurt are dealing with a few injury problems as they prepare to host Wolfsburg this weekend.

Can Yilmaz Uzun, for instance, has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem and is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Midfielder Hugo Larsson has been out of action since the international break, missing his last two outings with a thigh injury.

Jonathan Burkardt, who scored a brace against FC Koln last weekend, is also a doubt after picking up a calf problem.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are dealing with an enormous injury list – something which has compounded their issues in recent months.

Forward Adam Daghim missed the home defeat to Leverkusen with a back injury, while Bence Dardai has been out since the international break.

Kilian Fischer is struggling with an ankle injury, while fellow defender Moritz Jenz has endured hip and muscle complications over recent weeks.

American Kevin Paredes has hardly kicked a ball since the start of the season, as Rogerio and Jonas Wind complete a worrying injury lineup.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Collins, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Chaibi; Doan, Gotze, Knauff; Wahi

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Vavro, Koulierakis, Zehnter; Arnold, Gerhardt; Wimmer, Majer, Amoura; Pejcinovic

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Wolfsburg

When you couple Frankfurt’s tremendous goalscoring ability with Wolfsburg’s recent problems, you cannot help but think this is going to be a walkover.

The hosts will be determined to bounce back from their Champions League pasting on Wednesday, and they could take out their frustrations on an injury-hit Wolves side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.