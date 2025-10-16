Preview: Luton Town vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Luton Town and Mansfield Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Jack Wilshere takes charge of his first Luton Town match on Saturday as the Hatters play host to Mansfield Town.

At a time when the home side sit in 11th position in the League One table, the visitors to Kenilworth Road are one place and one point adrift.

Match preview

While Luton may be down in the mid-table positions, an exciting new era under Wilshere is on the horizon with the feeling being that the Hatters have pulled off a coup to attract the Arsenal legend to Kenilworth Road.

Wilshere accumulated four points from two games in temporary charge of Norwich City at the back end of last season to highlight his credentials in the dugout.

They will be required to kick-start Luton's season with five defeats having been posted in 11 matches, including a 2-0 reverse at leaders Stevenage in their most recent league outing.

A 3-1 defeat to Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy followed three days later, but Luton's squad would have had a week-and-a-half away from action heading into this encounter.

Luton's home record is respectable enough with nine points coming from five games, each of their three wins coming by a 1-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Mansfield have lost their way since their strong start to the campaign, prevailing just once from nine games in all competitions.

That was a 2-1 victory at home to Rotherham United on September 27, although that was followed by a valuable 1-1 draw at Reading.

Nevertheless, Mansfield's six-point return from the last six games has led to them dropping to the mid-table spots, six points behind the playoffs.

Nigel Clough's side also possess a dismal away record, collecting just five points from six fixtures and emerging victorious on only one occasion.

Luton Town League One form:

W L L W D L

Luton Town form (all competitions):

L L W D L L

Mansfield Town League One form:

D L D L W D

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

L D L W D D

Team News

The Luton XI is a complete unknown on the back of Wilshere's arrival, yet it is realistic to expect changes from the last league game.

Jordan Clark and Millenic Alli both seem likely to be recalled in midfield and attack respectively, Jake Richards and Cohen Bramall potentially dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

As for Mansfield, Clough may be prepared to select as many of the players that started in the 1-1 away draw at Reading as possible.

Max Dickov is pushing for an opportunity in the final third having scored in the EFL Trophy tie against Newcastle United Under-21s on Wednesday night.

However, Clough changed his entire team for that game with this fixture in mind, potentially leaving Dickov to settle for a spot among the replacements.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Makosso, Andersen, Mengi, Naismith; Saville, Clark, Fanne; Kodua, Nordas, Alli

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; McDonnell, Lewis; Moriah-Welsh, Roberts, Oates; Evans

We say: Luton Town 2-1 Mansfield Town

Luton are entering the unknown with Wilshere at the helm but supporters will be expecting a motivated front-foot performance. With that in mind, we are backing the Hatters to come through by the odd goal in three, potentially through a late winner.

