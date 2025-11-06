Preview:Stockport vs Luton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Stockport County and Luton Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stockport County will be looking to pick up their seventh straight win across all competitions when they welcome Luton Town to Edgeley Park on Saturday.

Stockport are currently top of League One, having only suffered two defeats all season, while Luton sit 10th after a disappointing campaign so far.

Match preview

Stockport are flying high under Dave Challinor this season and are among the favourites to win promotion to the Championship, having missed out through the playoffs last year after finishing third in the league.

They are the most in-form team in League One, having not lost a game since a 4-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the start of September, and boast the joint-best attack along with Bradford City.

Stockport have netted 22 goals in 14 league games and forward Kyle Wootton has been key to their success.

Wootton has scored six goals and provided three assists, with his nine goal contributions more than any other player in the league.

Luton have endured a real fall from grace in recent years, having slipped from the Premier League to League One in the space of just two seasons.

Matt Bloomfield was sacked as manager last month following a 2-0 defeat to Stevenage, having overseen a poor run of just one win in five games, and Jack Wilshere has been installed as his replacement.

The former England international has overseen an improvement in results, with Luton picking up three wins and suffering just one defeat with him at the helm.

However, those wins have come against struggling Northampton Town in the league, Brighton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy and National League side Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup.

Stockport County League One form:

W D W W W W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Luton Town League One form:

L W D L L W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

L L L W W W

Team News

Neither side has many injury problems to contend with heading into Saturday’s match, although Stockport will be without summer signing Ben Osborn.

Osborn was forced off in the first half of their 3-1 FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers last week and could be replaced in the starting XI by Owen Dodgson.

Luton will be missing midfielders Shandon Baptiste and Marvelous Nakamba, who are currently sidelined with ACL and calf problems respectively.

They have been bolstered by the return of striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who made his return from a calf injury in the victory over Forest Green.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Connolly, Pye; Onyango, Bailey, Norwood, Dodgson; Lowe, Diamond; Wootton

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Naismith, Mengi, Bramall; Saville, Fanne; Kodua, Clark, Jones; Wells

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Luton Town

Stockport are in excellent form right now, while Luton are still finding their feet under a new manager and we are backing the hosts to pick up a fifth consecutive league victory.

Stockport are unbeaten at home and, although Luton have won three on the bounce, the league leaders are undoubtedly favourites heading into the match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Written by Matthew Cooper

