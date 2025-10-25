Sports Mole previews Monday's League One clash between Port Vale and Stockport County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Port Vale play host to Stockport County on Monday evening looking for the win that they require to ensure that they remain outside of the relegation zone.

At a time when the Staffordshire outfit start the latest matchday in 20th position in the League One table, Stockport are fourth, albeit having played at least one more game than the teams above them.

Match preview

Darren Moore deserves credit for turning around Port Vale's slow start to life back in the third tier with a run of just three defeats from nine games in all competitions since September 6.

Included in that period are three wins against Exeter City, Mansfield Town and Barnsley - teams that sit above them in the table - in League One.

Nevertheless, despite being able to count a notable draw at fifth-placed AFC Wimbledon in their last three league outings, Port Vale have not prevailed during that triple-header.

Last time out, Wigan Athletic defied a first-half red card to emerge victorious by a 1-0 scoreline, ending any momentum that Port Vale had been building in the process.

While just four goals have been conceded in six games in all competitions, two of which came versus Arsenal in the EFL Cup, Moore's side have only netted five times during that run.

Meanwhile, Stockport can count themselves as one of the form teams in League One having collected 14 points from their last six fixtures in the division.

Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Exeter City have all been defeated in that period, albeit with Dave Challinor's side not scoring more than twice in any encounter.

However, since the surprise 4-2 reverse at Plymouth Argyle on September 6, Stockport have conceded just three times in League One to leave the club only one point adrift of leaders Cardiff City prior to Saturday's fixtures.

Although it is possible for Stockport to have dropped to sixth by the time that they take to the pitch at Vale Park, the top six teams are only separated by two points, emphasising that County may be best served focusing on their own performances to stay in touch with the pacesetters.

Stockport also possess the third-best away record in the division with 11 points having been collected from their six fixtures, the aforementioned loss at Plymouth being their only notable setback.

Port Vale League One form:

W W W D D L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L W D W D L

Stockport County League One form:

D W D W W W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

W D W L W W

Team News

Moore is unlikely to over-react with multiple Port Vale alterations, particularly with the nine-day gap between matches.

Ruari Paton is pushing for a recall in attack at the expense of Dajaune Brown, but veteran wide player Marvin Johnson may have to wait for a first start since his arrival after making his debut from the substitutes' bench last time out.

If Cameron Humphreys is available to return to the squad, he could return to the defence, but Jordan Gabriel misses out through injury.

The Stockport XI may remain the same after their hard-fought win over Exeter, Nathan Lowe finally ended his two-month long goal drought with his second strike of the campaign.

Tyler Onyango has regained his place at wing-back after a recent suspension and should continue on the right ahead of Corey O'Keeffe.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Debrah, Heneghan, Hall; John, Hall, Garrity, Byers, Curtis; Cole, Paton

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Olowu, Connolly, Pye; Onyango, Bailey, Norwood, Osborn; Lowe, Diamond; Wootton

We say: Port Vale 1-2 Stockport County

With Port Vale having avoided defeat in their last two home games, they will retain a certain level of confidence ahead of hosting Stockport. However, we cannot ignore that the visitors are one of the form teams in the division, leading to predict a hard-fought victory for Challinor's team.

