Preview:Stockport vs Wigan - prediction, team news, lineups

With everything still to play for in Northern Section Group A of the 2025-26 EFL Trophy, Stockport County and Wigan Athletic collide at Edgeley Park on Tuesday in their third and final game of the section.

The hosts are second with three points but must triumph to make absolutely sure of progression, and the same is true for their visitors, who are yet to claim a positive result.

Match preview

One-time EFL Trophy semi-finalists in the 1996-97 campaign, Stockport County have had little to shout about in the tournament since, failing to progress beyond the second round in any of their last six attempts.

Dave Challinor's men are currently on course for a place in the knockouts, though, as they reside in the silver medal position in Group A courtesy of a 5-3 beating of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Under-21s before a 3-1 reverse to Salford City.

The latter result means that Stockport are only above Wolves' academy side thanks to a marginally superior goal difference, but victory by any margin will almost certainly be enough to see them through to the last 32 of the competition.

Any other result opens the door for Wolves or indeed Wigan to leapfrog them, and the hosts enter the contest on the back of a League One humbling, crashing to a 3-0 home defeat to Luton Town on a day when nothing went right.

Not only did Stockport concede three, they also missed a penalty and had a man sent off on a truly disastrous day out, although Challinor's side had won four in a row while shipping just one goal prior to that embarrassment.

Stockport's thrashing at the hands of Jack Wilshere's side has not impacted their standing at the top of the League One table, where they are 10 points and 15 places clear of upcoming foes Wigan amid the Latics' mediocre 2025-26 campaign.

Ryan Lowe's men also need the stars to align if they are to continue their EFL Trophy campaign after back-to-back defeats to Salford and Wolves' Under-21s, the former of whom defeated Wigan 2-0 before the Old Gold's youngsters secured a 2-1 triumph.

In order to sneak into second place on Tuesday, the Latics must win by at least two goals and hope that Salford overcome Wolves at home - that set of circumstances would see them through on goal difference.

However, Lowe's men have failed to score more than once in any of their last 10 games across all competitions and have picked up just two victories in that time, while drawing their last two League One games 1-1 with Mansfield Town and Exeter City.

The Latics coincidentally played out the same result with Stockport in the early phase of the League One season, but it has been 43 years since Wigan last won away to the Hatters, who have avoided defeat in seven straight contests on their own turf since that 1982 loss.

Stockport County EFL Trophy form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



W



L





Wigan Athletic EFL Trophy form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):





L



L



W



D



W



D





Team News

Stockport left-back Owen Dodgson took the walk of shame for two yellow cards against Luton, but he is not banned for this game, as FA rules state that players cannot serve suspensions in the EFL Trophy for red-card offences in other competitions.

However, the hosts are missing striker Benony Breki Andresson, who is representing Iceland Under-21s this month.

Regardless, Kyle Wootton should spearhead the charge for the League One side, who must also check on Odin Bailey following the winger's enforced withdrawal at the weekend.

On Wigan's end, Lowe will have to work around the absence of James Carragher, as the son of Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has been called up to the Malta squad for November's World Cup qualifiers.

On a brighter note, Lowe is optimistic that long-term midfield absentees Baba Adeeko (hamstring) and Tyrese Francois (calf) might be able to feature in some capacity, while Maleace Asamoah is also fine despite a back concern.

Sent off against Port Vale for violent conduct on October 18, Dara Costelloe is also available again after serving a three-game suspension.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Olowu, Pye, Connolly; Moxon, Bailey, Fiorini, Dodgson; Fevrier, Diamond; Wootton

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Fox, Aimson, Kerr; McManaman, Smith, Weir, Robinson; Asamoah, Hungbo; Mullin

We say: Stockport County 3-1 Wigan Athletic

Shot-shy Wigan must take the handbrake off if they are to have any chance of progression, but such tactics will likely play straight into Stockport's hands.

Both sides have League One aspirations to fulfil first and foremost, but the hosts should stroll to the win that will see them enter the knockout draw.

