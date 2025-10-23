Preview:Mansfield vs Wigan - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Mansfield Town and Wigan Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mansfield Town square off against Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking to continue the upturn in form that has moved the club back into the top 10 of the League One table.

At a time when the Stags sit in ninth position, the visitors are down in 13th place, albeit trailing by just the two points.

Presented with the challenge of facing Jack Wilshere in his first game as Luton Town head coach, Mansfield would have relished the opportunity to cause an upset at Kenilworth Road.

That is exactly what transpired, Luton missing a first-half penalty before Mansfield went on to open up a two-goal lead by the hour mark and see out a notable win on their travels.

Mansfield have now collected seven points from their last three games, also taking points off Rotherham United and Reading, to move the club into the top 10.

However, there is a six-point gap to sixth-placed Lincoln City, emphasising that Nigel Clough's side can ill-afford periods such as the four-game winless streak that preceded their upturn in form.

On a plus note, Mansfield have played just five home matches this campaign, collecting 10 points in the process, and making use of their games in hand would catapult them back into contention.

Meanwhile, Wigan have gone through a period where they completely lost their way, suffering five defeats from six games in all competitions.

Picking up just one point from four third-tier fixtures left Ryan Lowe's team edging closer to the relegation zone, but a 1-0 triumph over Port Vale has lifted the mood at the Brick Community Stadium.

Not only did the Latics come through that fixture having played over half of it with 10 men, it improved their home record to 13 points from seven matches.

Nevertheless, this remains a team without an away success on their league record for 2025-26, albeit still collecting three draws from their six matches and only losing one of their last four outings on their travels.

Mansfield Town League One form:

L D L W D W

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

D L W D D W

Wigan Athletic League One form:

W L L D L W

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L L D L L W

Team News

Barring any fitness issues, Mansfield could line up with the same starting XI from the win at Luton.

While Regan Hendry is pushing for a return in midfield, Tyler Roberts should retain his spot behind Rhys Oates in attack having netted in his last three appearances.

Wigan will have to make do without Dara Costelloe after his first-half dismissal against Port Vale.

Paul Mullin could be restored to the attack in his place as the Wrexham loanee bids to end a scoring drought since September 20.

Jensen Weir is an option to come back into the engine room ahead of either Callum Wright or Ollie Cooper.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin; McDonnell, Lewis; Moriah-Welsh, Roberts, Evans; Oates

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Fox; Smith; Murray, Cooper, Wright, Hungbo; Saydee, Mullin

We say: Mansfield Town 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Having ended Port Vale's lengthy unbeaten run, Wigan head into this game with the confidence to cause a further upset. However, we can only back the home side to edge this contest, even if they continue their streak of failing to net more than twice in a league game.

