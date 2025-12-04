Preview: Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 16:13 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 21:27

With a place in the third round of the FA Cup up for grabs, Swindon Town will host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday at The Nigel Eady County Ground.

The home side come into the clash having beaten Rotherham United 2-1 in the first round after extra time on November 1, while the visitors won 2-1 against Huddersfield Town on the same date.

Match preview

Swindon were eliminated from the first round of the FA Cup in the prior two seasons, though they have only once reached the third round since 2012-13.

The hosts are second in League Two with 34 points, and they occupy one of three automatic promotion spots, with the club winning 2-1 against Chesterfield on Saturday in their most recent outing in the fourth tier.

Boss Ian Holloway will be pleased that his team have found the back of the net at least twice in six of their last eight games, though they kept just two clean sheets in that period.

Progression on Saturday would extend the Robins' unbeaten streak to eight fixtures, and it would be their sixth triumph in that time.

Swindon have lost just one of their past 10 clashes at home, getting the better of their opponents on six occasions.

Bolton failed to make it past the first round of the FA Cup in five of the last six seasons, whereas they had reached at least the fourth round in eight of their prior 10 campaigns.

The sixth-placed Trotters occupy the final of four promotion playoff spots in League One, though they have drawn their two most recent matches in the division, including when they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Luton Town on Saturday.

Head coach Steven Schumacher's side have not played Swindon since January 2017, but while they were beaten 1-0 in that encounter, they did emerge as winners in their previous three meetings with their hosts.

Bolton have won six and drawn two of their past eight outings in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets while scoring two or more goals five times.

The visitors are undefeated in their three most recent away trips, claiming victory twice, scoring nine goals and conceding on three occasions.

Swindon Town FA Cup form:

W

Swindon Town form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

W

W

Bolton Wanderers FA Cup form:

W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Swindon will have to name a different back three to the side that beat Rotherham, as while Will Wright is available, Thomas Wilson-Brown and Billy Kirkman are both injured.

Jamie Knight-Lebel and Ollie Clarke may therefore be chosen in the backline, while James Ball and Gavin Kilkenny are possible inclusions in midfield.

Forward Ollie Palmer is set for a short spell on the sidelines, and his absence could lead to the selection of Darren Oldaker, Paul Glatzel and Aaron Drinan.

As for Bolton, George Johnston and Eoin Toal both started in central defence last time out in the FA Cup, and they are certain to be considered for starting spots on Saturday.

Josh Sheehan and Aaron Morley are likely to feature in the middle of the pitch behind number 10 Joel Randall.

Swindon Town possible starting lineup:

Ripley; Wright, Knight-Lebel, Clarke; Snowdon, Ball, Kilkenny, Nichols; Drinan, Glatzel, Oldaker

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Miller; Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Morley; Cozier-Duberry, Randall, Osei-Tutu; Burstow

We say: Swindon Town 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

The weekend's clash is sure to be an entertaining affair given both teams have been strong in recent weeks.

Perhaps Swindon's home advantage will ultimately prove decisive, though any victory is likely to be narrow.