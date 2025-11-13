Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Fleetwood Town and Swindon Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fleetwood Town square off against Swindon Town on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would kick-start their promotion bid.

Although the home side sit in 13th position in the League Two table, they trail their second-placed opponents by just the seven points.

Match preview

While Fleetwood find themselves down in the bottom half of the standings, everyone associated with the club will be content that they remain very much in the race for promotion.

Losing 2-1 at 19th-placed Crawley Town in their last league fixture has not helped matters, but this is a team that has suffered just two defeats in their most recent nine matches in all competitions.

Three fourth-tier victories have been posted in six outings, all at Highbury Stadium with Fleetwood scoring nine times during those contests.

In total, a five-game unbeaten streak has been put together on home territory, but Fleetwood are without a clean sheet in the league since August 30.

On a positive note, Pete Wild's side have scored in their last seven fixtures, something that will not go unnoticed by their opponents.

Swindon may be sitting in second position but Ian Holloway's side have lost their way to a certain degree in recent weeks.

A three-game winless streak was put together in the league before they netted a 92nd-minute winner to overcame lowly Tranmere Rovers in their most recent league fixture.

Overcoming MK Dons by a 4-0 scoreline in the EFL Trophy subsequently followed, but Holloway knows that there has been a drop-off in their level since the middle of October.

The Robins have also been far from convincing on their travels in League Two, losing three of their seven such fixtures and conceding 11 goals.

Nevertheless, Holloway's side have won the other four games and possess the joint-third best attacking record in away games, even with losing 4-0 at Accrington Stanley in their last such game.

Fleetwood Town League Two form:

W L W D W L

Fleetwood Town form (all competitions):

W D W W L D

Swindon Town League Two form:

W W L D D W

Swindon Town form (all competitions):

D D L W W W

Team News

Fleetwood will be without defender Zach Medley after his early dismissal for two yellow cards at Crawley.

Toby Mullarkey is in line to be introduced to the back three as his replacement, while Mark Helm is pushing for a recall in the final third having scored in the EFL Trophy tie with Port Vale in midweek.

Meanwhile, Swindon will be without wing-back Finley Munroe after he collected his fifth League Two yellow card against Tranmere.

Ryan Tafazolli could potentially be brought into the team at right wing-back with Joel McGregor deputising on the left flank as Munroe's replacement.

Aaron Drinan's hat-trick against MK Dons in the EFL Trophy should see him return to the substitutes' bench at the very least.

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Lynch; Holgate, Bolton, Mullarkey; Neal; Ennis, Virtue, Bonds, McCann; Evans, Graydon

Swindon Town possible starting lineup:

Ripley; Wright, Knight-Lebel, Mabete; Tafazolli, Nichols, Mruphy, McGregor; Glatzel, Palmer, Oldaker

We say: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Swindon Town

Despite Fleetwood's inconsistencies, they are just one win away from catapulting themselves back into contention. Although Swindon are the higher-placed team here. we feel that a competitive draw will play out, Swindon having also been in indifferent form.

